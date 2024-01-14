Mardi Link: Customers who would rather be people

Jan. 14—On May 23, 1912, just weeks before securing the Democratic nomination, Woodrow Wilson stood at a podium in the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel, flanked by silk drapes and columns of salmon-pink marble.

Wilson, since the 1880s, had a theory on how government should work, and gussied it up for the bankers, industrialists and railroad speculators who arrived at the New York hotel to hear what he had to say.

Government, he said, should be run more like a business.

We've heard this same thing today in national, state and local political contests — in 2010, for example, Super Bowl watchers saw an ad for "One Tough Nerd" to lead Michigan.

A political slogan that turned out to be a wildly successful one for Republican Rick Snyder.

Few may remember this now, but when Snyder won re-election in 2014, his supporters said Michigan might just get the chance to put a nerd in the White House.

I studied Wilson in college, and while I've barely thought of him since, I was reminded of his ideas about government after my brain got stuck on some new-to-me vocabulary.

A friend exhibiting symptoms of anxiety and depression had asked me to go along with her to a center downstate as she checked in for treatment.

This was all new for my friend. She wasn't sure if she needed medication, counseling, or both, and at first thought she must have misheard a staff person at the center who referred to my friend as their "consumer."

"Wait, what do I have to buy?" my friend asked, confused by this monied term tainting an otherwise serene care setting.

Naming people who seek mental health treatment "consumers" is new to me, but it's not new, I've since learned.

Some administrators in the 1990s decided it was an improvement over "patient."

My friend didn't like it much, this use of a businessy word for someone receiving help with a value impossible to calculate.

Which of course made me think of Wilson.

He took his economic (and military) ideas to the presidency, serving two terms, from 1913 to 1921.

Eight years later, in 1929, the Waldorf-Astoria was no longer profitable enough to sustain a speech on the economy, let alone its gargantuan size and opulent furnishings, and was demolished to make way for the Empire State Building.

In 2011, Governor Snyder appointed an emergency manager for the city of Flint, a cost-cutting move that a few years later saw water tainted with lead piped into the homes of thousands of unsuspecting residents.

Court cases ensued and no one was talking anymore about a nerd president.

There are some things you just can't put a price on.

Like my friend, who in 2024, is getting some help with what she described as unceasing waves of sadness and worry.

It isn't easy to say "Happy New Year." and mean it in the face of such a complicated world, but that is exactly why we need to do it.

May your 2024 be more relational, and less transactional.

E-mail Senior Reporter Mardi Link at mlink@record-eagle.com.