Mardi Gras 2024: Mobile visitor’s guide

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Visiting Mobile for Mardi Gras? WKRG News 5 is here to help with everything you need to know about the city’s biggest celebration.

The birthplace of Mardi Gras in America, Mobile goes big every year leading up to Fat Tuesday. Thousands of revelers turn out for parades and balls, and even the well-initiated can use a little help navigating the weeks of festivities.

WKRG News 5 is pulling together everything you need to know about Mardi Gras 2024 in Mobile. From parade and ball schedules to the best places to stay, eat and drink, we have everything you need to laissez les bons temps rouler. We also dip into local Mardi Gras history and traditions that will help you make the most of your Mardi Gras experience.

In addition to this guide, WKRG News 5 is covering all things Mardi Gras in Mobile and across the Gulf Coast. You can find all of our complete Mardi Gras coverage on the WKRG News 5 Mardi Gras page, including information and reports from Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Mississippi, Baldwin County and Pensacola.

Parade Schedule: Mobile Mardi Gras 2024

Friday, January 26

6:30 p.m. – Conde Cavaliers – Route A

Saturday, January 27

2 p.m. – Bayport Parading Society – Route A

2:30 p.m. – Mystic DJ Riders – Route A

6:30 p.m. – Pharaohs’ Mystic Society – Route A

7 p.m. – Conde Explorers – Route A

Thursday, February 1

6:30 p.m. – Order of Polka Dots – Route A

Friday, February 2

6:30 p.m. – Order of Inca – Route A

Saturday, February 3

2 p.m. – Mobile Mystics – Route A

2:30 p.m. – Mobile Mystic Revelers – Route A

3 p.m. – Mobile Mystical Friends – Route A

6:30 p.m. – Maids of Mirth – Route G

7 p.m. – Order of Butterfly Maidens – Route A

7:30 p.m. – Krewe of Marry Mates – Route A

Sunday, February 4

6:30 p.m. – Neptune’s Daughters – Route A

7 p.m. – Order of Isis – Route A

Monday, February 5

6:30 p.m. – Order of Venus – Route A

7 p.m. – Order of Many Faces – Route A

Tuesday, February 6

6:30 p.m. – Order of LaShe’s – Route A

7 p.m. – Order of Olympia – Route A

Thursday, February 8

6:30 p.m. – Mystic Stripers Society – Route A

Friday, February 9

6:30 p.m. – Crewe of Columbus – Route A

7 p.m. – Krewe de Secondline – Route A

Saturday, February 10

12 p.m. – Floral Parade – Route A

12:30 p.m. – Knights of Mobile – Route A

1 p.m. – Mobile Mystical Ladies – Route A

1:30 p.m. – Order of Angels – Route A

2 p.m. – Joy of Life – Route A

5:45 p.m. – Mystics of Time – Route H

Sunday, February 11 – Joe Cain Day

12 p.m. – Alba Temple Motorcade – Route I

2 p.m. – King Elexis I – Route E

2:30 p.m. – Joe Cain Marchers – Route A

3 p.m. – Joe Cain Society – Route A

5 p.m. – Le Krewe de Bienville – Route A

Monday, February 12 – Lundi Gras

12 p.m. – King Felix III Parade – Route A

12:30 p.m. – Floral Parade – Route A

3 p.m. – MLK Business & Civic Organization Parade – Route D

3:30 p.m. – MLK Monday Mystics – Route D

4 p.m. – Northside Merchants – Route D

7 p.m. – Infant Mystics – Route F

7:30 p.m. – Order of Doves – Route F

Tuesday, February 13 – Fat Tuesday

10:30 a.m. – Order of Athena – Route A

12:30 p.m. – Knights of Revelry – Route A

1 p.m. – King Felix III Parade – Route A

1:30 p.m. – Comic Cowboys – Route A

2 p.m. – MAMGA Mammoth – Route B

6 p.m. – Order of Myths – Route C

This is the current parade schedule from the City of Mobile for Mardi Gras 2024. We will update this schedule should dates, times or parade routes change.

Mobile Mardi Gras parade routes

Route A

Route B

Route C

Route D

Route E

Route F

Route G

Route H

Route I

How to watch Mobile Mardi Gras parades LIVE

WKRG News 5 is your home for Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast. From the first parade in downtown Mobile on Jan. 26 through the final parades on Fat Tuesday, WKRG News 5 will livestream the action and excitement on our website, our mobile app and on our Facebook page.

Watch LIVE on WKRG.com: The best destination for Mobile Mardi Gras 2023 live is the WKRG News 5 Mardi Gras page. You can find all of our live coverage there, plus everything you need to know about Mardi Gras in Mobile and all across the Gulf Coast. You can also find all of our livestreams on the WKRG News 5 Watch Now page.

Watch LIVE on the WKRG News 5 App: Our WKRG News 5 app is a great way to stay connected to news and weather on the Gulf Coast, including all things Mardi Gras. Download the app today and turn on push alerts to get notifications when we go live with Mardi Gras coverage.

Watch LIVE on the WKRG News 5 Facebook page: When we’re live online, we’re live on Facebook. Head over to the WKRG News 5 Facebook page and tap to follow. That way Facebook will notify you when we go live with Mardi Gras coverage.

Mardi Gras Ball schedule 2024

The Mobile Mask has created a list of the Mardi Gras ball’s dates and locations.

Organization Location Date Queens with Dreams The Grounds Saturday, Jan. 6 Port City Secondliners The Grounds Friday, Jan. 12 The Sirens Country Club of Mobile Friday, Jan. 12 Domino Double Rush Athelstan Club Saturday, Jan. 13 Etruscans Mobile Civic Center Saturday, Jan. 13 Krewe de la Dauphine Dauphin Island Community Center Saturday, Jan. 13 New Mobillians The Locale Saturday, Jan. 13 Nereides Fort Whiting Friday, Jan. 19 Order of Osiris Mobile Convention Center Friday, Jan. 19 Joy of Life Daphne Civic Center Saturday, Jan. 20 Krewe of Phoenix Fort Whiting Saturday, Jan. 20 La Luna Servante Mobile Civic Center Saturday, Jan. 20 Marquis de Lafayette Societe Inc. Abba Shrine Center Saturday, Jan. 20 Why Not Knights Eastern Shore Art Center Saturday, Jan. 20 Conde Cavaliers Mobile Civic Center Friday, Jan. 26 Order of Dragons Country Club of Mobile Friday, Jan. 26 Conde Explorers Mobile Convention Center Saturday, Jan. 27 Carnival Krewe Du Rue The Calirojae Saturday, Jan. 27 Gulf Coast Military Ball Holiday Inn Downtown Saturday, Jan. 27 Mystics of the Bay Belforest Pointe, Daphne Saturday, Jan. 27 Order of the Rolling River Holiday Inn – Tillman’s Corner Saturday, Jan. 27 Pharaohs Expo Hall Saturday, Jan. 27 Pierrettes Mobile Civic Center Saturday, Jan. 27 Spinsters Cedar Street Social Club Saturday, Jan. 27 Order of Polka Dots Mobile Civic Center Thursday, Feb. 1 Apollo’s Mystic Ladies Daphne Civic Center Friday, Feb. 2 Order of Inca Mobile Civic Center Friday, Feb. 2 Order of Mardi Gras Maskers Fort Whiting Friday, Feb. 2 Deaf Mystics of the Galaxies Holiday Inn Downtown Saturday, Feb. 3 Krewe du Cirque Foley Civic Center Saturday, Feb. 3 Knights of Ecor Rouge Fairhope Civic Center Saturday, Feb. 3 Krewe of Marry Mates Expo Hall Saturday, Feb. 3 Krewe of Mullet Mates Oak Hollow Farm Saturday, Feb 3 Maids of Mirth Crown Hall Saturday, Feb. 3 Mobile Mystics Mobile Convention Center Saturday, Feb. 3 Order of Butterfly Maidens Fort Whiting Saturday, Feb. 3 Order of Juno Mobile Civic Center Saturday, Feb. 3 Neptune’s Daughters Mobile Civic Center Sunday, Feb. 4 Order of Isis Fort Whiting Sunday, Feb. 4 Order of Many Faces Portier House Sunday, Feb. 4 Order of Venus Mobile Convention Center Monday, Feb. 5 Order of LaShe’s Mobile Civic Center Tuesday, Feb. 6 Order of Olympia Expo Hall Tuesday, Feb. 6 Fifty Funny Fellows Mobile Civic Center Wednesday, Feb. 7 Mystic Stripers Society Mobile Civic Center Thursday, Feb. 8 Carnival Royales Abba Shrine Center Friday, Feb. 9 Crewe of Columbus Mobile Civic Center Friday, Feb. 9 Knights of Mobile Elks Lodge, DIP Friday, Feb. 9 Maids of Jubilee Fairhope Civic Center Friday, Feb. 9 MAMGA Grand Marshals Mobile Convention Center Friday, Feb. 9 Mystical Order of Aurora Perdido Beach Resort Friday, Feb. 9 Comrades Fort Whiting Saturday, Feb. 10 Midnight Mystics The Calirojae Saturday, Feb. 10 MLK Monday Mystics The Locale Saturday, Feb. 10 Mystics of Pleasure Orange Beach Event Center Saturday, Feb. 10 Mystics of Time Mobile Civic Center Saturday, Feb. 10 Order of Angels Holiday Inn Downtown Saturday, Feb. 10 Original Dragons The Grounds Saturday, Feb. 10 Krewe of Sparta Steele Creek Lodge Saturday, Feb. 10 The Marshals Perdido Beach Resort Saturday, Feb. 10 The Shadow Barons Daphne Civic Center Saturday, Feb. 10 Order of Myths Downtown Sunday, Feb. 11 Infant Mystics Mobile Civic Center Monday, Feb. 12 Krewe du Bon Temps Battle House Hotel Monday, Feb. 12 Order of Doves The Calirojae Monday, Feb. 12 Order of Mystic Magnolias Fairhope Civic Center Monday, Feb. 12 Knights of Revelry Mobile Civic Center Tuesday, Feb. 13 Order of Athena Abba Shrine Center Tuesday, Feb. 13

Where to stay: Hotels for Mardi Gras 2024 in Mobile

It’s not just tourists who book hotel stays during Mardi Gras in Mobile. Locals are known to take rooms at hotels convenient to Dauphin Street and downtown festivities during the Mardi Gras season. These ten hotels are Tripadvisor‘s top picks for accommodations near downtown Mobile.

Where to eat in downtown Mobile

King Cake and Moon Pies aren’t the only Mardi Gras munchies revelers can enjoy in Mobile. Downtown Mobile boasts a vibrant food scene. Here are some of the top restaurants within walking distance of downtown hotels, according to Yelp.

Downtown bar guide

Downtown Mobile offers Mardi Gras revelers plenty of options for drinks, before and after Mardi Gras parades and balls. These are some of the top locations for libations, according to Yelp.

Alchemy Tavern : Alchemy Tavern is located just across the street from the Saenger Theatre and offers selections of whiskey, scotch, rum, tequila, vodka and beer.

The Haberdasher : The Haberdasher is a gastropub located in the heart of downtown Mobile.

Las Floriditas : This bar is a hidden gem in downtown Mobile. It’s a speakeasy and in order to enter you must know the password.

Wet Willies : If you’re a fan of Daquiris then Wet Willies is where you need to be. The bar has many different daiquiri flavors to choose from.

Hayley’s : Hayley’s is a dive bar located on Dauphin Street that has been in business for 25 years.

The Merry Widow : The Merry Widow regularly hosts events for bar-goers including live music acts, comedy shows and burlesque performances.

B-Bob’s: B-Bob’s is the “premier LGBTQ+ night club” in Mobile, according to their website. They host drag shows as well as karaoke among other events.

Mardi Gras 2024 FAQs

When is Mardi Gras 2024? Mardi Gras 2024, or Fat Tuesday, is on Tuesday, February 13.

What does laissez les bons temps rouler mean? Parisians are not likely to understand this Cajun French phrase, but when you visit the Gulf Coast during Mardi Gras season, you’ll hear the locals use this literal translation of the English phrase “let the good times roll.” Learn more Mardi Gras lingo here.

Who can go to a Mardi Gras ball in Mobile? Mobile Mardi Gras ball attendance is invitation only. Members of Mardi Gras Crews who organize the balls can invite non-members to the lavish celebrations.

When did Mobile first celebrate Mardi Gras? Mobile is proud of its Mardi Gras heritage and claims the first official Carnival celebration in the United States. It was started in 1703 by Frenchman Nicholas Langlois when Mobile was the capital of French Louisiana.

What is a mystic society? Mystic societies are secret societies that organize parades and balls during Mardi Gras season. They date back to 1704. The oldest existing parading society is the Order of Myths. Mystic societies each have their own traditions, rich with symbolism and ritual.

What is King Cake? A King Cake is a traditional Mardi Gras pastry with roots in Christian tradition. Traditionally, you start enjoying King Cake on Jan. 6, epiphany. The pastry is a cakey-bread dough formed into a ring and decorated with Mardi Gras colors, gold, purple and green. Bakers do get creative. A bakery in Daphne, for example, offers a crawfish King Cake.

What are MoonPies? MoonPies come in many different flavors including chocolate, banana, mint, and peanut butter. A MoonPie is made up of marshmallows, graham crackers and chocolate. The MoonPie got its name in 1917 when a coal miner asked a traveling salesman from the company for a snack “as big as the moon.” The MoonPie website reads, “It was filling, fit in the lunch pail and the coal miners loved it. The rest, as they say, is history.”

