Mardi Gras 2024: Why Mississippi should care even more about Fat Tuesday this year

Mardi Gras reaches a milestone this year as it marks a notable anniversary of Fat Tuesday being observed in what is now the US, but this year is even more special as it falls on another historic date.

"So, this year is a very special year for Mardi Gras," said Anna Harris, executive director of the Coastal Mississippi Mardi Gras Museum in Biloxi. "It's the 325th anniversary of the first celebration of Mardi Gras in the Americas.

"D'Iberville wrote in his log on March 4th, 1699, that it was Mardi Gras day. It was certainly a small celebration, but he acknowledged the holiday."

Pierre Le Moyne d'Iberville was a French explorer, and Harris said he was in a bayou on a ship near the mouth of the Mississippi River that day. Not only did he note the observance in his log, he named the bayou in honor of it.

"Obviously, it was important enough to them that he acknowledged the day and named the bayou there Mardi Gras," Harris said.

D'Iberville was on a journey along the Gulf Coast in search of the mouth of the Mississippi River. As he made his way to the river, he stopped at Ship Island on Feb. 10, 1699. On Feb. 13, he made it to the mainland and founded Biloxi.

Not only was Biloxi founded on Feb. 13, that is also the date of Mardi Gras this year. That makes the day even more significant and more so if you're from Mississippi. D'Iberville left some of his men to construct Fort Maurepas in what became Ocean Springs, and the French influence on the Mississippi Coast is still alive and well today

So, New Orleans may be considered the Mardi Gras capital, but Biloxi was founded by the guy that first celebrated it in the Americas and he did it 19 years before his brother, Jean-Baptiste Le Moyne de Bienville, founded New Orleans.

"We're very excited," Harris said. "It's special how it falls on Mardi Gras."

How to celebrate Carnival and Mardi Gras in Biloxi

Carnival season is well underway, but there are a lot of events ahead. So, if you want to celebrate in the city founded by d'Iberville, here are some opportunities.

Second Liners Mardi Gras Club Parade , Saturday, Jan. 27: Parade begins at 1 p.m. at corner of Division Street and Nichols Drive.

Neptune Mardi Gras Parade , Saturday, Feb. 10: Parade begins at 5:30 p.m. on Main Street in downtown.

Gulf Coast Carnival Association Mardi Gras Parade, Tuesday, Feb. 13: Parade begins at 1 p.m. on Main Street in downtown.

For complete information including parade routes and other Carnival events, visit www.https://biloxi.ms.us/mardi-gras-events-set-in-biloxi/.

For more information on other Mississippi Coast Carnival and Mardi Gras events, visit www.gulfcoast.org.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mardi Gras 2024 marks 2 big anniversaries, especially for Mississippi