Mardi Gras fun returns to Old Sac
With around 50,000 people anticipated to enjoy the music and festivities, Mardi Gras in Old Sacramento gave attendees the fun time it always promises.
Some attendees reportedly wore Chiefs jerseys to the service.
This is Sherman's second arrest since his playing career ended in 2021.
Viktor Arvidsson made his season debut on Feb. 15.
The Atlanta Hawks announced that Onyeka Okongwu will be re-evaluated after the two weeks.
Hybrid and remote workers who commuted to another state to work in 2023 may face an ugly surprise for tax season: double state taxation.
Most Americans are in the dark about the financial aspects of living in retirement, especially long-term care and out-of-pocket healthcare costs, a new study found.
This week in AI, Google paused its AI chatbot Gemini's ability to generate images of people after a segment of users complained about historical inaccuracies. It appears that Google -- like some other AI vendors, including OpenAI -- had implemented clumsy hardcoding under the hood to attempt to "correct" for biases in its model.
Shell closes all of its retail hydrogen filling stations in California, reducing the number of H2 filling points to about 55 -- roughly 35 of them open.
After promising to fix Gemini's image generation feature and then pausing it altogether, Google has published a blog post offering an explanation for why its technology overcorrected for diversity.
American homeowners are opting to stay put for twice as long as they did 20 years ago, according to Redfin. The trend was most prevalent among baby boomers.
The Arkansas ace was untouchable against Oregon State.
Beyond the physical preparation, spring training is pivotal for building rapport between pitchers and those tasked with catching the nastiest stuff on the planet.
Intuitive Machines' spacecraft touched down yesterday on the lunar surface . CEO Steve Altemus confirmed during a press conference Friday that, while it wasn't a perfect landing, it's nothing short of a miracle the spacecraft landed intact at all. Using a small model of the lander, Altemus demonstrated how engineers believe the spacecraft, called Odysseus, made its descent given the most recent telemetry data.