Mardi Gras Indians struggling with high feather costs
Mardi Gras Indians struggling with high feather costs
Mardi Gras Indians struggling with high feather costs
Save on the moisturizer 8,000+ Amazon shoppers love: 'My 50-year-old sun-damaged skin is looking and feeling so much better.'
The United Auto Workers strike won't just disrupt Detroit automakers. Tech companies — chipmakers especially — will also be caught in the crosshairs.
Over 30,000 Amazon shoppers are aglow over this affordable retinol product: 'I finally got my confidence back.'
The Steam Deck is on sale again, for those on the fence about purchasing the ubermensch of portable gaming consoles. This is part of Steam’s 20th anniversary celebration and new buyers get 20 percent off the gaming device, no matter which model you choose.
Considering the cost per wear, it could be a great investment.
'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak's final season premiere week finds fans fuming over 'garbage' puzzle.
Europe-based The Exploration Company is gearing up to compete with in-space delivery providers SpaceX and Northrop Grumman, with the startup announcing this week that it had signed a preliminary cargo delivery agreement with private space station aspirant Axiom Space. Axiom agreed to purchase a full mission from The Exploration Company no sooner than the fourth quarter of 2027, provided that the startup meets certain milestones by 2025, The Exploration Company CEO Hélène Huby explained to TechCrunch in a recent interview. “This is our main business, servicing space stations,” she said.
Your next grocery bill will be slightly higher, especially if you want to pack your cart with protein.
The 2024 Ford F-150 was only just revealed last night, but the configurator is already up, and we know how much the truck in all its trims will cost.
Indian consumers, traditionally seen as price-conscious, are showing a growing appetite for premium items across a range of sectors, from real estate to smartphones and luxury hotels. The trend, documented by AllianceBernstein analysts in a note to clients this week, signals a shift in the spending habits in the world's most populated nation that has attracted over $70 billion in venture capital and emerged as a key market for several American tech and entertainment giants in the past decade. The share of premium properties priced above 10 million Indian rupees in top cities has doubled, moving from 15% to 30%.
Amazon this morning announced an expansion of its logistics network that will allow its selling partners to move their products in bulk from Amazon’s low-cost storage service, Amazon Warehousing Distribution (AWD), to any sales channel, including physical stores and warehouses, instead of only directly to consumers' doorsteps. The new solution, called Multi-Channel Distribution (MCD), will allow sellers to replenish all their sales and fulfillment channels from a single inventory pool, Amazon explains, which simplifies supply chain management and allows for cost savings on inbound shipping. The solution also allows sellers to leverage Amazon's investment in its distribution network and technology to maintain the right inventory levels across all their sales channels, including online and physical store locations, in order to grow their business.
Watch all the in-flight movies you want without having to pay for those airline earbuds. Brands include Sony, JBL, Apple and more.
Sending money across borders is filled with friction, like long wait times, high transaction costs and markups on currency exchange. A startup called Parallax wants to make the process faster and cheaper with a cross-border payments system that can be used for stablecoin, crypto or traditional currencies. Parallax has raised $4.5 million in seed funding to tackle the $21 trillion cross-border payment market.
Women on TikTok are getting candid about their struggles with "body grief." The post What is ‘body grief’? Women on TikTok get real about mourning their ‘old’ bodies appeared first on In The Know.
"D-Matrix is the company that will make generative AI commercially viable," said Playground Global partner Sasha Ostojic, a d-Matrix backer. As generative AI adoption accelerates, the suppliers of the chips that run these models, like Nvidia, are struggling to keep pace with demand.
India will reconsider allowing local firms to list on foreign exchanges, including the London Stock Exchange, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Monday, in a move that could allow startups in the South Asian nation to gain access to foreign capital for growth. One of the exchanges India is considering is the London Stock Exchange, which outside of the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq is one of the largest and tech stocks-heavy exchanges. India had earlier considered allowing overseas listing of Indian firms in 2020, but later put it on the back burner.
It's the best deal we've seen since Black Friday.
The Washington Post digs into rising car insurance costs, what's causing them and who is hurting the most from the increases.
Recent market gains can be attributed to the outlook for earnings growth. And some of that expected earnings growth can be attributed to what’s arguably the most unexpected development in the corporate world over the past two years: The resilience of profit margins.
For those unfamiliar, WiR is TechCrunch's regular newsletter that recaps the major events in tech over the past few days. In this week's edition of WiR, we cover a hacking device that can spam nearby iPhones with Bluetooth pop-ups, Y Combinator Demo Day favorites (and controversies), Bumble changing its policy to crack down on bots, doxing and spam, and Lenovo's new gaming glasses and PC handheld. Y Combinator controversy: Storied venture firm Y Combinator has removed an Indian startup from its batch after discovering "irregularities" at the company.