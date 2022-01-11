As Mardi Gras nears, New Orleans brings back mask mandate

KEVIN McGILL
·2 min read

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans will reinstitute an indoor mask mandate to fight the spread of COVID-19 while readying for an influx of visitors for the Mardi Gras season, the city health director said Tuesday.

Dr. Jennifer Avegno said the mandate takes effect Wednesday at 6 a.m. and will apply to participants in the annual Mardi Gras balls that take place in the city.

Avegno said Louisiana's statewide coronavirus daily hospitalization numbers have grown in three weeks “by a factor of seven.” She said those cases have put a strain on hospitals, with emergency room waits as long as 12 hours in some facilities.

Growing numbers of coronavirus cases, driven by the omicron variant can affect treatment for people seeking treatment for other illnesses or injuries, Avegno said.

And, while Avegno said she’s hoping cases will subside in coming weeks, she added hospitalizations and deaths show up weeks after cases are reported. That could mean continued pressure from coronavirus cases about the time emergency rooms face an annua uptick in patient numbers as Mardi Gras nears and tourists, some of them overindulging in alcohol, flood the city.

Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, falls on March 1 this year. Major parades, which draw as many as a million locals and visitors to city streets, begin in the last two weeks of February.

The city already has a requirement that people show proof of vaccinations or negative tests for entry into bars, restaurants and numerous other venues.

Mardi Gras in 2020 became what officials later realized was an early Southern superspreader of COVID-19. Festivities were largely canceled last year. This year, officials are determined to proceed with Mardi Gras events, while enforcing vaccine and testing requirements.

The state health department said Tuesday that just over 1,900 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Louisiana as of Monday, up from about 200 in mid-December.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden EPA advances efforts to curb toxic coal ash contamination

    The Environmental Protection Agency announced new steps on Tuesday to force utilities to strengthen safeguards for toxic coal ash pollution from power plants that had been delayed by the Trump administration. Some utilities store coal ash, a byproduct of coal power plant combustion, which contain cancer-causing carcinogens like arsenic and neurotoxins such as lead and lithium, in unlined pits that can seep into nearby groundwater and harm drinking water supply without proper treatment. The agency said it will start setting new deadlines for some plants that had asked for extensions to close unlined pits, put others on notice to begin complying with regulations and finalize a federal permitting program for coal ash disposal.

  • Hungary sets election for April 3 in big challenge to Orban

    Hungary will hold a parliamentary election on April 3, the president said Tuesday, in a vote that will decide whether Prime Minister Viktor Orban will remain in office after 12 years in power. President Janos Ader made the announcement on the election date, which is the earliest allowed by law, on his website. It will be the ninth election since Hungary's democratic transition from a communist state in 1990.

  • Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. asks U.S. judge to throw out rape accuser's lawsuit

    Cuba Gooding Jr. has asked a U.S. judge to dismiss a $6 million civil lawsuit filed by a woman who accused the Oscar-winning actor of raping her twice in 2013, saying she took too long to sue by waiting nearly seven years. The woman, known in court papers by the pseudonym Jane Doe, sued https://www.reuters.com/article/us-people-cuba-gooding-jr/actor-cuba-gooding-jr-accused-of-2013-rape-in-lawsuit-filed-by-unnamed-woman-idUSKCN25E2IZ Gooding in August 2020 for allegedly raping her in August 2013 at a hotel room in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood, soon after she met him in a Greenwich Village restaurant and lounge. In a Monday night filing in federal court in Manhattan, Gooding's lawyers said laws allowing rape accusers to sue their alleged perpetrators after many years applied to victims who had suppressed traumatic rapes or did not initially realize they had been raped, and did not apply to Doe.

  • Oklahoma death row inmates offer firing squad as alternative

    Two men on Oklahoma's death row — at the prodding of a federal judge — agreed to choose execution by firing squad as a way to delay their upcoming lethal injections, one of their attorneys told the judge. The two inmates, Donald Grant and Gilbert Postelle, want U.S. District Judge Stephen Friot to grant them a temporary injunction that would halt their upcoming executions until a trial can be held over whether Oklahoma's three-drug lethal injection method is constitutional.

  • Offer made to drop perjury charges in Ghislaine Maxwell case

    The U.S. government will agree to drop pending perjury charges against British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell if her sex trafficking case goes to sentencing later this year, prosecutors said. The offer was made in a letter to a judge filed jointly late Monday by the prosecutors and Maxwell’s attorneys in federal court in Manhattan. The defense countered by asking that questions about the perjury charges be put off until the judge rules on its request for a new trial.

  • Israel shortens COVID-19 isolation for asymptomatic cases

    Israel on Tuesday cut the isolation time for asymptomatic COVID-19 cases from 10 days to seven, hoping to keep schools and the economy open as Omicron infections sweep the country. People infected with the coronavirus and not suffering symptoms for three days can be out of isolation after seven days, the Health Ministry said in a statement. The decision came after a ministry study of 80 COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant of the virus.

  • How often can you reuse KN95 or N95 masks — and how do you safely do it? What to know

    Experts have recommended upgrading to an N95 or KN95 mask as they offer better protection against omicron.

  • Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary on how he lost weight: 'Now I’m never hungry'

    Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary may be bulking up his portfolio with cryptocurrency these days, but he is slimming down his weight.

  • Woman who sparked international debate over request for euthanasia finally gets her wish

    Colombian Martha Sepúlveda, who had ALS sought the right to die before a terminal prognosis of six months of life or less. After a legal fight, she got her wish.

  • Thousands of people were tested for COVID at this JoCo site. The results were ‘shocking’

    Nearly 40% of tests at one COVID testing site came back positive. The testing was offered the same day the Kansas City metro’s seven-day COVID case average hit an all time high.

  • Jenna Jameson Diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome After She 'Wasn't Able to Walk'

    The former adult film star shared her diagnosis from the hospital and said that she's getting infusions to work "towards getting better"

  • COVID patients overwhelm Kansas City hospitals. Here’s how many aren’t vaccinated

    “Why do we keep having to have the same silly fight when the data is so overwhelmingly clear about the question?” a hospital leader said.

  • Fact-check: Have there been any hospitalizations because of Omicron?

    Sen. Rand Paul’s ad was wrong claiming that “no one has been hospitalized for” the omicron variant of COVID-19. He took the ad down

  • Vaccinations Surge In Canada Now That It’s Required To Purchase Alcohol And Weed

    Thousands of people in Quebec are scrambling to get vaccinated among the city's new mandate, and it's not because of the sweeping surge of the Omicron variant.

  • Running and Weight Training Helped Me Get Shredded in 5 Months

    William Smith, a 31-year-old lawyer, explains how running, weight training, HIIT, and careful nutrition helped him lose 20 pounds with Ultimate Performance.

  • If you can find an at-home rapid COVID-19 test, when does it work best?

    At-home rapid tests are taking on a larger role in our COVID-19 mitigation strategy. But there's some nuance to when they work best.

  • This Is What No One Tells You About Giving Birth When You're A Paraplegic

    "The hundreds of conversations I've had made me realize so many people, including doctors, really have no clue about someone like me."

  • When will the omicron wave peak?

    Real-world examples from South Africa and the UK, alongside scientists' models, could help estimate peaks in the US and India.

  • Jim Acosta Ribs Tucker Carlson About His Claim That Viagra Can Treat COVID-19 (Video)

    “I suppose some people will justify those prescriptions with just about anything,” the CNN anchor jokes

  • Gifts of DNA tests spur paternity surprises, lawsuits

    Vanner Johnson’s wife, Donna, had purchased the take-home genetic testing kit 23andMe for fun.