Mardi Gras: Nine fun and interesting things to know about Carnival and Fat Tuesday

Carnival season and Mardi Gras draw hundreds of thousands of people into the streets of New Orleans and other cities along the Gulf Coast.

It is a weeks-long party with parades and celebration has roots dating back to the 1700s in North America.

But how much do you know about this annual season of balls, parades and revelry? Below are some interesting things to know about the beginnings, traditions and meanings of the Carnival season according to the Coastal Mississippi Mardi Gras Museum.

Nine fun facts about Mardi Gras

When does the Carnival season Begin? Carnival season begins on Jan. 6, which is known as Epiphany in Christian religions. It is the end of Christmas and represents the visit of the Three Wise Men to the infant Jesus.

How is the date of Fat Tuesday chosen? The date of Mardi Gras is 47 days before Easter, which is where the sun and the moon come into play.

How is the date of Easter determined? Easter falls on the first Sunday following the first full moon that occurs on or after the Spring Equinox. That can vary quite a bit and determines the length of the Carnival season.

Carnival season is happening now on the Gulf Coast and will end with Mardi Gras on February 13, but how much do you know about it?

Mardi Gras: Where did king cakes originate and why is a baby in them?

How long does Carnival season last? Carnival always begins of Jan. 6. However, because of the variation of when Easter occurs, Mardi Gras can take place as early as Feb. 3 or as late as March 9.

Where was the first Mardi Gras parade held in the US? Although likely modest, the first recorded Mardi Gras celebration in the U.S. took place in the settlement of Mobile in 1703. That pre-dates the founding of New Orleans by 15 years.

What do the colors of Mardi Gras represent? The purple, green and gold colors were established as the colors of Mardi Gras by the Krewe of Rex in New Orleans in 1892. Green represents faith, purple represents justice and gold represents power.

What is the story behind doubloons? Doubloons were initially given as honorary gifts and made from precious metals. In the 1950s, the Krewe of Rex began having them made of aluminum which made them cheap enough to throw as trinkets and light enough to be safe to throw.

Who threw the first beads? The King of Rex threw the first beads, and they were originally made of glass. Glass gave way to plastic and all the crazy necklaces we see today.

Why did a cow once lead Mardi Gras parades? A cow, or boeuf gras, once led Mardi Gras parades to represent the feasting associated with Mardi Gras followed by the abstinence of meat during the Lenten season.

Do you have a story idea? Contact Brian Broom at 601-961-7225 or bbroom@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Nine fun and interesting facts about Carnival and Mardi Gras