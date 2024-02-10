Mardi Gras Parade happening rain or shine on Saturday!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Saturday afternoon it’s forecasted to rain and rain beads in downtown Huntsville.

The annual Mardi Gras “Grand Parade” is set to start at 3:30 p,m., rain or shine. The parade route starts at the corner of Monroe Street and Green Street.

The parade will march down Green Street until Eustis Avenue where it will turn right, passing Green Bus Brewing. It will then carry on past the Madison County Courthouse on East Side Square until that turns into Washington Street.

The area between Commerce Kitchen at the corner of East Side Square & Eustis Avenue and Humphrey’s Bar & Grill is known as the “throw zone” where parade participants will be throwing out beads, candy, and other Mardi Gras goodies for kids.

“So if you’re interested in being in the throw zone, you’ll need to be in that section,” said Marydae Blank, Executive Director of Blount Hospitality House. “Then a more family-friendly area will be on Green Street.”

If you are planning to attend the parade, give yourself plenty of time to get to a viewing spot.

Huntsville Police will start putting in place road closures near the parade route starting at 2:00 p.m. HPD expects roads to reopen by 7:00 p.m.

It is totally free to sit and enjoy the parade with your friends and family. However, proceeds from the entry fee for parade participants benefit the Blount Hospitality House.

Blank said the Blount Hospitality House is “similar to a Ronald McDonald House.”

“It’s has housed a lot of families,” she said. “We see a lot of moms and dads who have babies in the neonatal unit, a lot of patients who are going through cancer treatment, such as radiation, any kind of outpatient treatment that can stay with us.”

“That’s the only qualification, is that they’re from out of town” she added.

Blank said that the Blount Hospitality House has faced many unexpected expenses lately, so “any donation helps.”

She said they have several fundraisers throughout the year, including the Rudolph Run and the Blossomwood Witches Ride, but the Mardi Gras parade is definitely one of the popular events.

Blank said each year the parade has been a little different, but it is always a good time.

“We’re looking forward to really making North Alabama a stop for people that want a little taste of Mardi Gras and don’t have to go all the way to South Alabama or to New Orleans to do so,” she said.

Blank said this year they moved up the start time by an hour to 3:30 p.m. to coordinate with other Mardi Gras events in the area, like the Carnegie Carnival, so performers and Mardi Gras enthusiasts could make it to both.

The Weather Authority is tracking a very large chance of rain and possible rumbles of thunder on Saturday afternoon, however, the event will take place regardless of weather conditions. Blank said if the weather becomes stormy they may have to hold off on throwing beads into the crowd.

