When is Mardi Gras this year? Prep the king cake, here are the details for Fat Tuesday 2024

Across the globe, from France to the U.S., millions celebrate Mardi Gras each year. But the Mardi Gras we know – filled with extravagant costumes, large parades and colorful masks – is not how the holiday began.

Mardi Gras has holy origins, beginning as a religious holiday observed prior to Lent. Today, Mardi Gras has expanded beyond a single day, and now encompasses a whole season of partying.

So, when does Mardi Gras fall this year, and how long does it last? Here is what you need to know about the holiday, plus some history.

When is Mardi Gras 2023?

Fat Tuesday, or Mardi Gras, will take place on Feb. 13, 2024.

When does Mardi Gras start?

Mardi Gras is French for "Fat Tuesday," according to Britannica. Following the Christian liturgical calendar, it is traditionally celebrated on Shrove Tuesday, which falls before Ash Wednesday.

Historically, on Mardi Gras, people were meant to use "all the fats in the home before Lent in preparation for fasting and abstinence," Britannica reports. Christians would consume rich, fatty foods, such as meat, eggs and cheese, before the period of Lenten fasting, according to the History Channel.

Another name for the Mardi Gras season is "Carnival." The name may derive from the medieval Latin word, "carnelevarium," which means "to take away or remove meat," the History Channel reports.

These specific customs are no longer the main focus of Mardi Gras. The practice of over-indulgence, however, still rings true for the holiday. Today, Mardi Gras is seen as a chance to go all out and party before the solemn period of Lent.

In the U.S., Mardi Gras is known for its parades, king cakes and beads of green, purple and gold.

How long is Mardi Gras?

While Mardi Gras technically refers to the specific day of Shrove Tuesday, it is often considered to be a whole season. The first Mardi Gras festivities often take place on "Twelfth Night," or the Epiphany, which falls on Jan. 6, according to Britannica.

These parades and events continue until the climax on the official Mardi Gras day. Mardi Gras celebrations last anywhere from four to eight weeks, depending on the year's liturgical calendar, according to Condé Nast Traveler.

In the U.S., on Mardi Gras day, outdoor celebrations last until midnight, until party-goers are "asked to clear off the street," according to the French Quarter official website.

Is Mardi Gras celebrated every year?

Yes, Mardi Gras is celebrated every year. In 2021, parades in New Orleans were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mardi Gras festivities in 2024 are already set in New Orleans, starting on Jan. 6. These will continue until Feb. 13. This will be around five weeks of merriment.

The first Mardi Gras in the U.S. took place on March 3, 1699, the History Channel reports. Celebrations would continue for decades thanks to French settlers who partook in parades, masked balls and fancy dinners during the holiday.

However, under Spanish control of New Orleans, bans preventing large observances were placed on Mardi Gras. This remained until Louisiana became a state in 1812, according to the History Channel.

