Mardi Gras in the Twin Cities: Here's your guide to carnival season in West Monroe, Monroe

Krewe of Janus 2023 celebrated with 40 Years of Janus rolling through the Twin Cities on February 11.

Laissez les bon temps rouler!

Mardi Gras season is here, and there are a number of events planned throughout the Twin Cities, from fun-filled day events to parades.

Here is a guide to in-person Carnival events happening in Monroe and West Monroe this year.

Twin Cities Krewe de Riviere

The Twin Cities Krewe de Riviere rolls Saturday for its fourth annual Mardi Gras parade.

The parade will start 5 p.m. at West Monroe High School, turn left onto N. 7th Street, then right onto Mill Street across the Lea Joyner Bridge to Monroe. It will feature live performances, marching bands, Miss Louisiana, monster trucks, eccentric floats and more!

The Krewe's 2024 Royalty is Chris Lewis and Kirstie Bardell. Sen. Jay Morris (R-West Monroe) will serve as grand marshal.

Krewe of Janus Children's Parade

Don't forget the kiddos and miss out on the annual Krewe of Janus Children's Parade on Saturday, Feb. 3 at the Pecanland Mall, 4700 Millhaven Road, Monroe. Kids will roll by in decorated mini Mardi Gras floats throwing beads, candy and other throws.

Line-up starts at 9 a.m. and the parade will roll out at 10 a.m. in the Center Court.

Krewe of PAWS Parade

PAWS of Northeast Louisiana is hosting its 17th Annual Krewe of PAWS Mardi Gras Pet Parade Fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 1 p.m. Funds raise will be used to spay, neuter and rescue many pets in Northeast Louisiana.

The parade will start on Commerce Street in Antique Alley, go north on Commerce and turn left onto Pine Street, left onto Trenton Street and up Trenton Street then left onto Wood Street. The parade will leave back onto Commerce Street and end back at the registration tents.

Jester Jog Color 5K

Run a portion of the Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras Parade route and back through downtown West Monroe in your Mardi Gras-themed outfits on Saturday, Feb. 3.

The 5K begins at 2:30 p.m. at the corner of Wood and Commerce Street in Antique Alley in downtown West Monroe. The $35 entry fee for the 5K includes a T-shirt, buff (a wind-resistant, breathable, bandanna-like piece of apparel) and sunglasses.

Proceeds from the 5K will benefit the Downtown West Monroe Revitalization Group.

Live Music in Downtown West Monroe

Hot Grits Brass Band will be performing in Alley Park, Natchitoches Street, West Monroe, on Saturday, Feb. 3 from 2 to 6 p.m. There will be live music leading up to the Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras Parade.

Coolers, smoking and glass bottles are prohibited. Restrooms will be located on the corner of Natchitoches and Cotton Streets.

Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras Parade

The Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras Parade will roll out Saturday, Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. The traditional Mardi Gras parade is set to feature marching bands, floats and costumes. The parade starts at 1118 Natchitoches Street, West Monroe and ends at Oliver Road, Monroe.

2024 Royalty includes mother and son Renata Landor Rushing and Ethan Landor as Queen and King. Duchesses and Dukes include Lynda Bergeron, Ana Lopez, Samantha Jester, Stephen Jester, Cliff Bergeron and JW Spruell.

