Mardi Link: Jury duty

Jun. 5—It sounds like the set-up for a punchline: A bartender, a social service worker, a lawyer, a military veteran, a teacher and a reporter walk into a bar.

It wasn't a bar, though, it was a jury room.

Okay, that's not true either.

It was actually a courtroom on Washington Street in Traverse City and we'd walked into it together after being selected for jury duty.

The prosecution and the defense presented their evidence, questioned witnesses and gave their closing arguments, the judge offered us his instructions, and then we six stayed in the courtroom while everyone else left.

This, Judge Michael Stepka explained, was so we could deliberate and be socially distant at the same time.

I'd include a direct quote from the judge about that, except that one of the rules of jury duty in 86th District Court is, jurors must leave their notebooks behind when the trial is over.

This is so after the verdict is read, court staff can incinerate them. (The notebooks, not the jurors.) Without, we were assured, reading them first.

The only thing I have to say about that is, objection.

Because I cannot fathom anyone not taking the teeniest, tiniest little sideways glance at a notebook left behind in a courtroom.

True confession: I was covering a murder trial here in northern Michigan for this very newspaper and watched as a downstate reporter left his notebook sitting open on his seat when the court took a lunch break.

I read the whole thing.

The bailiff watched me do it, and grinned.

In what feels like another life, I've written whole books about crime, and since joining the staff of the Record-Eagle, I frequently cover courts, lawsuits, prosecutions and sentencing hearings.

So I thought I knew quite a bit about how courts operate.

The notebook destroying policy is just one of the new things I learned by being a juror.

The others are that in district court, cases require six jurors, not 12. Also, and this is a big one, the judge doesn't know any more about the facts of the case than the jurors do.

This seems obvious, but I'll admit I never considered it before. Judges do probably know more about caselaw than most jurors, but they hear the evidence in the specific case before them for trial, at the same time the jurors do.

It is part of the right of a defendant to be presumed innocent unless or until the jury (or the judge in a bench trial) determines otherwise during deliberations.

In our case, a man was accused of larceny — stealing someone else's property on purpose with no plans to return it or ever pay for it — and we found him not guilty.

The last thing I learned isn't an official court policy, or any state or U.S. law. Yet it is something equally as important, especially right now.

I learned people can still listen, participate in a discussion about what we heard and then agree on what it means.

That used to be a low bar.

