Mardi Link: Open those rusty file cabinets

Nov. 26—Crowded together on the sidewalk and leaning into the April wind, I was up near the front of the group, just five or six people marching behind the woman in the lead with a megaphone.

"What do we want?" she called, her fist raised.

"Open records!" we hollered back.

"When do we want it?" she asked, a hand to her ear.

"Now!!" we said, voices raised.

I was in New York for the American Adoption Congress' national conference, marching down Fifth Avenue with hundreds of others, and feeling optimistic.

The mood was electric, we were men and women of all ages and backgrounds, from across the country, unified to achieve one goal — a federal law mandating open records for adult adoptees.

That was in 1989.

I was 28, just starting what has since become a lifelong project — to learn as much as I can about my own beginnings, my genetic inheritance, who my ancestors were and where they came from.

Normal human curiosity, right? Well, not if you are adopted.

In which case, you can wonder all you want, but wondering won't produce your medical history, information on where or when you were born, or a single heads-up on inherited diseases or special abilities.

These facts are treated like state secrets, so much so that when I was a kid, I pictured my past locked in a vault and patrolled by armed guards.

In reality, my original birth certificate is probably buried deep in a rusty file cabinet somewhere, stored in the basement of the same probate court where it was sealed.

There is some evidence for this.

A few months after I returned to Michigan from New York, I learned I was pregnant, making the prospect of finding out about my biological past all the more urgent.

A social worker suggested I file an application with the state's Central Adoption Registry. If a birth family member was looking for me, she said, the registry would match us.

I filled out the form that day and waited.

What I did not know, was that the state didn't think much of its own registry, didn't publicize it, and very few people, including my birth family, even knew it existed.

By the late 1990s, it was plain that neither federal nor state lawmakers were going to be of any help to me or my family.

If I wanted answers, I would have to find them myself, which I did, and which I've written about in this column.

Not much has changed since 1989 — as of this fall, 41 states including Michigan, still ban adoptees from having a copy of our original birth certificate.

There must be a lot of file cabinets in probate court basements by now.

The argument against open records has always been that it would break privacy promises made to adoptive parents and birth parents.

This feels off to me for a couple reasons.

One, if these records really are so secret, why are adoptions publicly celebrated in courtrooms all over Michigan every November, where the media is invited in to report on National Adoption Month?

And two, I never signed away my rights, so how does that square with other people's privacy?

Especially since adoption, as a social system, was supposedly developed to find homes for children, not to find children for homes.

File an objection about any of this with Lansing, and the response from the courts, from state leaders and the legislature has sounded a lot like Caddyshack's Judge Smalls: "You'll get nothing and like it."

But that may be changing.

This fall, two bipartisan state house bills, HB-5148 and HB-5149, would restore the rights of Michigan-born adoptees, to have a copy of their original birth certificate.

The House, on Nov. 9, passed these bills 99-8, and they'll now move on to the Senate.

The legislature is on recess until January, so there won't be any further action this year.

That's OK. We've already waited our whole lives to receive what was ours to begin with.

What's two more months?

E-mail Senior Reporter Mardi Link at mlink@record-eagle.com.