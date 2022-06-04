Marek Hejduk: How being drafted by Detroit Red Wings would affect his dad
Marek Hejduk at the NHL combine in Buffalo, N.Y., June 4, 2022.
Marek Hejduk at the NHL combine in Buffalo, N.Y., June 4, 2022.
Letters to the Editor: Surveys repeatedly show that Americans overwhelmingly want something done about the proliferation of firearms and the mayhem in our schools, churches and communities.
The final numbers are in for the 2021-22 broadcast-TV season, and this year was, as always, a touchdown for football fare. NBC’s Sunday Night Football and Fox’s last crack at Thursday Night Football for a long while ranked No. 1 and No. 2 for the season — and both ticked up year-over-year — with average […]
Denise Goolsby, who grew up 20 miles from Dodger Stadium, had a bucket-list moment, 'It felt like I was floating'
(Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis defended his veto of $35 million in funding for a potential spring training site for the Tampa Bay Rays after the Major League Baseball team last week said it was committed to “actionable change” in the wake of the school mass shooting in Texas.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Most Clever Oligarch’ Severed His $37 Billion Fortune From Russian RootsOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsThere’s a Better Solution for Stude
Name Debbie Gibson Best known for Writing songs that annoyingly stay in people’s heads and having an all-out Dynasty-esque food fight with Tiffany in Mega Python vs. Gatoroid ! Current city Las Vegas (for a decade!) Really want to be in I’ve always vowed to live for a period of time–anywhere from three months to a year–in Japan… … 5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Debbie Gibson Read More » The post 5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Debbie Gibson appeared first on SPIN.
The decision to disaffiliate comes as some of the congregations expressed concern with changes to the church's doctrine regarding sexuality.
The Shibumi Shade “works with the wind, not against it” according to the company’s website.
On most military bases, service members aren’t allowed to carry weapons.
It’s time to stop pretending, Christians. | Opinion
Another reason to love QB1 on the Bengals.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has previously appealed to racists and other Cro-Magnon types. His actions against Special Olympics appeal to anti-vaxxers.
Comments from Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and Rhys Hoskins in the Phillies' clubhouse, where there was a sense of culpability after Joe Girardi's firing. By Jim Salisbury
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) approved a new state budget Thursday, but vetoed funds for a Pasco County baseball practice facility that was to be used by the Tampa Bay Rays, a move that comes shortly after the MLB organization tweeted in support of gun control last week. DeSantis, an avid supporter of gun rights,…
Despite Northwestern softball fans crying foul, Coach Patty Gasso made the right move by giving Jordy Bahl her first WCWS experience in 13-2 blowout
Las Vegas has bounced back from the pandemic unbelievably well. After literally having to close due to the covid pandemic, the city's casinos, led by Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts International on the Las Vegas Strip fought through restrictions, canceled conventions, and other woes to build their business back to where it was before the pandemic. In the past few months, Sin City saw a return-to-normal March Madness and a triumphant National Football League (NFL) Draft that took over the Strip drawing huge crowds.
Three-time NCAA champion wrestler Bo Nickal picked up his first professional win on Friday, and didn't need long to finish the fight.
Alexander Zverev said on Saturday that he has "several torn lateral ligaments" in his right ankle after suffering the injury during his French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal.
Photos from the hotel include "mysterious undergarments," stains on mattresses and more.
"I want to be with the Pacers, come back and help the young guys go out there and play ball."
The Bruins have announced three defensemen, including Charlie McAvoy, had surgery Friday and will be out multiple months.