Marelle Sturrock – latest: Manhunt for missing partner after pregnant teacher found dead in flat

Police investigating the suspicious death of a pregnant teacher are believed to be searching for her partner.

Marelle Sturrock, 35, was found dead at a property on Jura Street in Glasgow on Tuesday morning.

The 35-year-old, who was due to give birth in the summer, was a teacher at Sandwood Primary School.

Officers investigating her death have been searching for a missing man in the area of Mugdock Country Park near Milngavie.

It is understood that the man police are searching for is her partner, David Yates.

Officers said Ms Sturrock’s death was being treated as suspicious and inquiries remain ongoing.

In a statement, Police Scotland Det Ch Insp Cheryl Kelly said: “Our thoughts are with Marelle’s family and friends, as well as everyone affected by this tragic incident.

“We are providing her family with support at this incredibly difficult time as our investigation to establish the full circumstances continues.”

She added there was “not believed to be any risk to the wider public” but anyone with information or concerns should contact police on 101.

11:12 , Emily Atkinson

Sandwood Primary School headteacher Fiona Donnelly has released a second tribute today in the wake of Marelle Shurrock’s death, who she described as a “lovely, kind and considerate person”.

The tribute read: “Marelle has been a much-loved member of our school community since her probationary year more than six years ago and has taught many year groups throughout her time at the school.

“We will all miss her so much.

“She was a lovely, kind, diligent and considerate person who loved and made time for everyone.

“Marelle used her artistic talents across the school and was our music champion who has been a key player in the success of our school choirs; with one of her classes going to see her on stage at The King’s in one of her many acting roles outside of school.

“We are a school community in mourning and are devastated by the tragic news of her death and pass on our deepest condolences to her family and friends as we all come to terms with our loss.”

School pays tribute to ‘beloved’ teacher Marelle Sturrock

10:35 , Emily Atkinson

Marelle Sturrock worked at Sandwood Primary School in Glasgow, and on Wednesday parents were told of the death.

Headteacher Fiona Donnelly said in a letter: “It is with deep sorrow that I must inform you about the sudden death of Ms Sturrock who is a beloved member of our teaching staff.

“I know that this will come as a shock to our school community, and we will do all that we can to support children, staff and families through what will be a difficult and challenging time.

“We have had support in school today from our educational psychologists who will be here over the next few days to offer help and advice.

“I hope that you will understand that there are no other details that I can share at this time but wanted to let our families know the tragic news from the school.”

Police scour Mugdock Country Park for missing partner

10:05 , Emily Atkinson

Police are searching for Marelle Strurrock’s partner, David Yates, in Mugdock Country Park.

The park is around 10 miles north of Glasgow, next to Milngavie, and covers an area of 260 hectares.

Residents previously reported seeing helicopters circling the park. Police later confirmed they were present.

In a statement, detective chief inspector Cheryl Kelly said: “Officers have been carrying out extensive searches of Mugdock Country Park in relation to a missing person in the area.

“This is being treated as linked to the death at Jura Street and enquiries remain ongoing.

“A police presence will remain at both locations as enquiries continue and anyone with information is also urged to speak to any of our officers.”

No risk to wider public, say police as manhunt continues

09:53 , Emily Atkinson

After news of Marelle Sturrock’s death broke, officers descended on Mugdock Country Park, just outside the city in East Dunbartonshire, where they are searching for a man.

Police believe there is not any “risk to the wider public” with regards to the case.

In a statement, detective chief inspector Cheryl Kelly said: “A visible police presence will remain at both locations as our work continues.

“Our thoughts are with Marelle’s family and friends, as well as everyone affected by this tragic incident.

“We are providing her family with support at this incredibly difficult time as our investigation to establish the full circumstances continues.”

She added there was “not believed to be any risk to the wider public” but anyone with information or concerns should contact police on 101.

Police hunt for man after teacher found dead at Glasgow home

09:48 , Emily Atkinson

Police are searching for a man at a country park after a teacher was found dead nine miles away in Glasgow.

Marelle Sturrock, 35, was discovered at 8.40am on Tuesday in a property in Jura Street. Her death is being treated as suspicious.

Officers later descended on Mugdock Country Park, just outside the city in East Dunbartonshire, where they are searching for a man.

It is understood the man police are hunting down is Ms Sturrock’s partner, David Yates.

