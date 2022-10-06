Marengo Township man arrested after allegedly shooting at neighbor's vehicle

MARENGO TWP. — A 28-year-old Marengo Township man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly shooting at his neighbor's vehicle, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

The neighbor, a 32-year-old township resident, was driving westbound on Division Drive about 7 a.m. Wednesday when his vehicle was shot at, police said.

Investigators located two bullet holes in the man's vehicle. A long gun allegedly used in the incident was subsequently recovered by police during a search of the suspect's residence.

The 28-year-old man is currently lodged at the Calhoun County Jail on numerous charges tied to the incident, police said.

There is no further threat to the public at this time, police said.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Albion Department of Public Safety, Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi Tribal Police and the Marshall Police Department.

