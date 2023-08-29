Maresca to remain in prison until sentencing

Aug. 29—A North Hill man will remain in prison while awaiting sentencing for federal mail fraud and identity theft charges.

Devin Ryan Maresca, 33, was ordered to be remanded in the custody of the U.S. Marshal Service following his jury trial Wednesday in Florida. Maresca, who was seeking a run for New Castle mayor as a write-in independent candidate in November's election, was found guilty of 10 federal mail fraud charges and one federal charge of aggravated identify theft following a three-day jury trial.

While Maresca's attorney, Roger Azcona, argued for Maresca to be released on bail and self-surrender on his sentencing date, U.S. District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell ruled to remand him to the custody of U.S. Marshals.

The date of his sentencing has yet been scheduled.

Following the trial, U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg issued a release citing more details of the case.

The release states while living in Cape Coral, Florida, Maresca filed more than 2,200 fraudulent indemnity claims to the U.S. Postal Service, claiming priority mail packages he mailed or received were damaged.

The release states Maresca fraudulently used his parents and brother's names to submit most of the claims and forged his family members' signatures on the back of USPS claims checks to deposit them into a bank account he controlled.

The checks were mailed to mailboxes that Maresca had set up at UPS and Pak-Mail locations in Fort Myers, Cape Coral, and Punta Gorda, Florida.

The release states Maresca received more than $100,000 in claims checks, with investigators searching his IP address, bank and email records and USPS data to link him to the false claims.

The release states while Maresca was indicted for the charges on Nov. 2, 2022, he was first interviewed by a U.S. postal inspector and a USPS Office of Inspector General special agent in December 2021, where he reportedly admitted to the scheme.

Maresca faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison for each mail fraud count and a minimum of two years in federal prison on the aggravated identity theft count. Due to his felony conviction, he would be unable to be seated if he won election as mayor.

