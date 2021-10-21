Maresh found guilty of murder

Oct. 21—Following a three-day trial, jurors on Thursday found Andrew Jacob Maresh guilty in the murder of Daniel Ray Osborn, II.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Daniel Ray Osborn, II. We are grateful that the jury was able to see through the many lies of Maresh in returning their verdict of guilty for intentional murder," said District Attorney Wilson Blaylock. "Our office will request Judge Martha Williams to impose the maximum punishment of life against Maresh at his sentencing hearing, which will occur at a later date. The trial and guilty verdict of Maresh is only the end of just one chapter in this sad story. We will be here for Osborn's family until the trials of the two other co-defendants are completed. Justice was served today, and we will continue to seek justice on behalf of Osborn's family."

In February 2018, the victim, Daniel Ray Osborn, II, was with Andrew Maresh and Tyler Hudson at the residence of Susan Smith, Maresh's grandmother, in the Fairview community. Osborn was shot in the back of the head and killed. The defendants proceeded to leave, and eventually bury his body, on the property and stage a cover-up to prevent anyone from knowing that they had killed Osborn.

Shortly after his disappearance, the family of Osborn filed a missing persons report with the Hartselle Police Department. This week the jury heard testimony that the defendants continued to use Osborn's cellphone to mislead his family, friends, and law enforcement into believing that Osborn was still alive.

Approximately seven weeks later, acting on a tip, the Cullman County Sheriff's Office went to the property and recovered Osborn's body and obtained evidence leading to the indictments issued against Maresh, Hudson, and Smith.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jeff Roberts and Debra Ball, Pre-Trial Coordinator, of the District Attorney's Office.