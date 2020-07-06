Marex Spectron Appoints JPMorgan's Ram Vittal As Head Of North America





LONDON and NEW YORK, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marex Spectron, the global commodities specialist, today announced the appointment of Ram Vittal as Chief Executive Officer, Marex Spectron North America, reporting to Ian Lowitt, Group Chief Executive. Ram will be based in New York.

In his role, Ram will oversee Chicago-based Rosenthal Collins Group (RCG) and other Marex Spectron North America metals, energy and agricultural brokerage teams in New York, Houston, Connecticut and Calgary. Today, Marex Spectron North America accounts for approximately a third of the Group's gross revenues.

Ram joins from JPMorgan Chase, where he was Managing Director and Head of Treasury Services Franchise Client Management spearheading innovative client solutions leveraging data analytics and digital technologies. Previously, he was Managing Director at Goldman Sachs, holding several leadership roles in the Investment Management and Investment Banking divisions. Whilst at Goldman, he led the establishment of Goldman's asset management business in India.

Ram holds an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and serves as Chairman of the Board of Overseers for Columbia University's School of Professional Studies.

Ian Lowitt commented: "Ram is an impressive addition to our firm. His track record in investment banking, acquiring and growing businesses, coupled with his understanding of digital solutions and data analytics will be invaluable as we develop our North American business. This is our fastest growing region and our intention is to continue building our presence in the Americas to around half of our total revenues through organic expansion, new product development and acquiring businesses where we see growth opportunities."

Ram Vittal added: "I am excited to join Marex Spectron as it enters the next phase of its global growth story and look forward to working with the leadership team to build market share and expand the business further in the US."

About Marex Spectron Group Limited

Marex Spectron is a leading global commodities specialist providing clients with extensive access to financial and physical markets across Metals, Agriculture and Energy. The firm provides comprehensive breadth and depth of coverage across four core services: Market Making, Commercial Hedging (both on exchange execution and clearing, and OTC derivatives), Price Discovery and Data/Advisory. It has the dominant franchise in many major Metals, Energy and Agricultural products, executing around 31 million trades a year and clearing over 183 million contracts. The firm provides access to every major commodity market in the world, covering a broad range of clients that include the largest commodity producers, consumers and traders, banks, hedge funds and asset managers.

Marex Spectron was formed in May 2011, following the integration of Marex Financial and Spectron Group but boasts a long history in commodities that spans almost 100 years.

Headquartered in London, Marex Spectron has 14 offices worldwide, with over 700 employees across Europe, Asia and America.

For more information visit www.marexspectron.com

