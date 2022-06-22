Marfa man found guilty of meth possession

Jun. 22—PECOS — A federal jury sitting in Pecos convicted a Marfa man last week for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, a Department of Justice press release detailed.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Stephen Dudley Brunson, 63, was stopped for a traffic violation. Brunson was arrested for Class C offenses involving the license plate and temporary permit displayed on the vehicle he was driving. When Brunson was searched incident to arrest, several knives and brass knuckles were found on his person as well as over 27 grams of methamphetamine.

A sentencing date has not been scheduled yet. Brunson faces up to 20 years in prison. He has remained in federal custody since his arrest on Feb. 18.

U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff of the Western District of Texas and Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Greg Millard, El Paso Office, made the announcement.

The DEA and the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Amy L. Greenbaum and Sarah Spears are prosecuting the case.