Margaret Bates, a Lauderhill commissioner for decades, dies at 78

Former Lauderhill Commissioner Margaret Bates, known for her tireless advocacy for decades for her city, died Saturday in hospice after complications from a stroke, according to her family. She was 78.

Bates was born in Charleston, S.C., where she married. She and her husband moved to Fort Lauderdale in 1968 to follow her husband’s career opportunity teaching social studies for Broward’s public schools. They bought their first home in Lauderhill in 1979, and the family has resided there ever since.

“She actually loved serving the community and trying to make everyone’s life, their quality of life, better,” said her son, Marcus Bates. “Quality of life meaning having pride in their actual neighborhood, their surroundings. She always wanted everything to be safe for children and just a better quality of life for all who live in the city.”

Bates started her political career in 1995 when she was a member of the code enforcement board and former president of the New Lauderhill Homeowners Association. She was appointed by the City Commission to replace George Myles, who was removed from office by the governor after an arrest on charges of grand theft. He returned to his seat later that year after prosecutors decided there would be no charges, and Bates served just six months.

She lost a bid for elected office in 1998 but was appointed back to the commission again a month later for a second stint after a seat became vacant when that sitting commissioner became mayor.

A fierce advocate for the Black community, she said she also saw herself serving the entire city.

“I would hope that if someone from Inverrary would come and see me with a problem, or someone from any area of the city, I would be able to resolve it,” Bates told the Sun Sentinel in 1998. “At the same time, we do not want to see the eastside neglected.”

From there she would go on to serve for more than 20 years in elected office, until she was termed out of office in November 2020. She is credited with starting the city’s public art projects.

“She was a trailblazer in her time,” said city spokeswoman Leslie Johnson. “Sweet as pie but tough as nails. The staff here adored her, and the residents adored her.”

In 2006, the Florida League of Cities bestowed the title of Council Member of the Year to Bates, then the city’s vice mayor.

Bates also helped start the Martin Luther King Jr. Task Force of Lauderhill, which coordinates events in honor of the civil-rights leader and provides youth scholarships. She also helped create a Martin Luther King Jr. spelling bee and Blazzfest, an annual blues and jazz festival, which has since been renamed Jammin’ in the Park.

She is pre-deceased by her husband, Leroy Bates, a Lauderhill resident since the early 1970s and a Broward County teacher for 32 years. In 2000, a section of Northwest 21st Street was named for Leroy Bates, who served on numerous city boards and as president of United Lauderhill Homeowners Association.

But he was more behind the scenes, preferring to see his wife in the limelight. “He was the biggest advocate for change, but he didn’t want to be in politics. He gave me all his support,” said Margaret Bates in 2000.

Funeral services are tentatively set for Mount Olive Baptist Church in Fort Lauderdale. In addition to her son, who lives in Lauderhill, she is survived by daughter Donya Bates, of Fort Lauderdale; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Lisa J. Huriash can be reached at lhuriash@sunsentinel.com. Follow on X, formerly Twitter, @LisaHuriash