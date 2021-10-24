Margaret Brennan talks Afghanistan withdrawal with former U.S. envoy
Zalmay Khalilzad details the final withdrawal from Afghanistan on "Face the Nation"
"Tucker attacks me. His fans respond with threats to kill my family. And Tucker knows exactly what he’s doing," said the California Democrat.
GOP calls for an investigation and the resignation of Dr. Anthony Fauci have escalated following this week’s revelation that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded gain-of-function research on the coronavirus.
Voting against holding Bannon in criminal contempt was the latest in a series of examples of the GOP "siding with criminality," charged the St. Louis Post-Dispatch editorial board.
Organizers of the WeCANAct Liberty Conference told local media they were hoping for 10,000 attendees, but on the first day only around 1,000 showed up
Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via GettyWith a hint of confusion in his eyes and a whiff of failure in the air around him, Joe Biden is watching his approval ratings continue to plummet to the point where just 42 percent of Americans approve of his job performance.Which makes sense, since at least so far Biden really doesn’t seem very good at this whole being president thing despite dreaming of and preparing for it for decades. With his staff trying to hide him from the press, and his pencha
The depositions could help Congress understand what organizers of the rally for Donald Trump knew about impending violence and who funded their group.
During Friday's White House press briefing, Psaki had a tense exchange with Fox News' Peter Doocy over whether Biden has visited the border.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that he had ordered 10 foreign ambassadors who called for the release of a jailed philanthropist to be declared persona non grata. The envoys, including the U.S., French and German representatives in Ankara, issued a statement earlier this week calling for a resolution to the case of Osman Kavala, a businessman and philanthropist held in prison since 2017 despite not having been convicted of a crime. Describing the statement as an “impudence,” Erdogan said he had ordered the ambassadors be declared undesirable.
Fox's Chris Wallace said that Jen Psaki is "one of the best White House press secretaries ever," prompting backlash from critics of Psaki's tactics to protect the Biden administration.
"Her behavior suggests somebody that ... is not tethered to reality or basic standards of decent behavior," the CNN host said of her fight with Liz Cheney.
"They got into a back and forth about 'Jewish space lasers,' " Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin told reporters after the altercation — as Greene says she was criticizing the Capitol riot investigation "witch hunt"
The MSNBC anchor spotted the superpower that "ostentatious jerk" Republicans are desperate to develop.
The former president was responding to McCain's criticism of him as she promotes her new memoir.
Afghanistan is heading towards economic collapse that risks spiralling the country into a new political crisis, Sweden's minister for international development cooperation warned on Saturday. Afghanistan has been plunged into crisis following the collapse of the Western-backed government and Taliban take over in August, which was met with an abrupt end of billions of dollars in assistance to its aid-dependent economy. "My concern is that the country is on the brink of collapse and that collapse is coming faster than we thought," Per Olsson Fridh told Reuters in Dubai, warning that economic freefall could provide an environment for terror groups to thrive.
NEW YORK — Welcome to the Bronx. A heckler interrupted Vice President Kamala Harris' speech Friday as she promoted the Biden administration’s Build Back Better agenda at a YMCA in the borough. Harris was discussing the details of the expansive infrastructure plan before a room packed with New York elected officials and some local families when a man began shouting about families who died in ...
Michelle DeLateurOn Wednesday, a hedge-fund tycoon published an “open letter” in the newspaper of the tiny Idaho town where he’s running for mayor, delivering an ultimatum to a retired doctor raising questions about his candidacy.Perry Boyle, a longtime executive at billionaire Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management and now-defunct SAC Capital Advisers, left an affluent corner of Connecticut in 2019 to retire to picturesque Ketchum. It’s a community with an affordable housing crisis so dire that
"In the United States Senate, when you have 50 Democrats, everyone is the president," Biden said. Sinema opposes Democrats undoing the GOP tax law.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Saturday he's declared U.S. Ambassador David Satterfield and nine other foreign envoys personae non gratae after they this week called for the release of jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala, per AP. Why it matters: This would be the biggest rift with the West since Erdoğan came to power 19 year ago if the envoys were forced to leave, Reuters notes. Seven of the ambassadors Erdoğan has threatened to expel represent NATO allies of Turkey. Stay on top of t
The “Hillbilly Elegy” author and Ohio Senate candidate is the target of nearly $1 million in attack ads.
A $455,000 fence may soon surround President Joe Biden's Delaware beach house.