Margaret Ferrier refuses to quit and says 800-mile round trip to Commons with Covid was 'blip'

A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament's Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) shows Scottish National Party (SNP) MP Margaret Ferrier speaking in the House of Commons in London on September 28, 2020 - AFP

Margaret Ferrier has defied calls for her to resign as an MP over her 800-mile round-trip from Scotland to the Commons while suffering from coronavirus, claiming her actions were a "blip."

The Rutherglen and Hamilton West MP blamed "muddled rules" for the trip, which she made by train, and hit out at "friends and colleagues" who have urged her to quit.

Ms Ferrier insisted she would not stand down and trigger a by-election, claiming Covid "makes you act out of character" and that she was "not thinking straight" when she made the journey.

The SNP stripped her of the party whip for putting people's lives at risk but is yet to expel her from the party.

Ms Ferrier said she was "utterly shocked" when she received her positive Covid result two days after she had displayed symptoms and was tested in Scotland, but her attitude was described as "exceptionally arrogant" by Annie Wells, a Tory MSP, who said: "She put lives at risk. Time to go."

Nicola Sturgeon repeated her call for Ms Ferrier to resign her seat but stressed that the party would have to go through "due process" before expelling her.

Nicola Sturgeon with Maragret Ferrier during the 2019 general election campaign - PA

Ms Ferrier's refusal to quit is deeply embarrassing for Ms Sturgeon after the First Minister made a personal plea to the MP, whom she described as a friend, to quit in a telephone call.

The Metropolitan Police has launched an investigation into a potential breach of coronavirus laws, and Ms Ferrier faces a separate Commons inquiry.

SNP chiefs are understood to believe that she will be suspended from Parliament for at least 10 sitting days, or 14 consecutive days – the benchmark that could allow her constituents to recall her and force a by-election.

But they are worried that the longer she clings on, the more damage will be inflicted on Ms Sturgeon's public health message to the Scottish people and her personal authority.

Ms Ferrier told The Sun on Sunday that she had "panicked" but remained adamant that she had followed the rules correctly.

Speaking about the backlash, she said: "You feel you're getting a lot of criticism from people you thought were your colleagues or friends who would understand it was one blip. This has been an awful experience, but I'll keep fighting for my constituents because that's who I am."

The 60-year-old visited a beauty salon, gym and gift shop on the day she first displayed symptoms, Saturday, September 26, buying a face mask in the latter. Later the same day she travelled to a Covid testing centre after feeling increasingly unwell. However, she gave a church reading the following morning.

She took the train to London on the Monday while she awaited the results because she was "feeling much better", and spoke in a Commons coronavirus debate at 7.15pm that evening.

She learned of her positive test result that evening, shortly after speaking, and told SNP whips she had to return to Scotland because of a family illness.

The Commons authorities were informed on September 30 that she had the virus, but it only emerged the following day that she had been tested before and not after her London trip.

Ms Ferrier said: "A lot of people say Covid makes you do things out of character. You're not thinking straight. At that moment, when I thought it would come back negative and it was positive, I was utterly shocked. You could have knocked me over...

"It may be a serious error of judgment. I'm not denying that. People may be saying: 'You should have known better, you're a public figure' – but at the end of the day it still hurts. You then think: 'Is all that hard work and dedication just wiped away?'"

Ms Ferrier said that the regulations "have changed and have been so muddled" in recent months. She also attacked critics who have likened her to Dominic Cummings, the Prime Minister's aide, who travelled 260 miles to be near relatives at the height of the pandemic.

Ms Sturgeon told Sky News' Sophy Ridge: "I have read the comments in the media today and I still hope that she will do the right thing. We suspended her from party membership, we now have a due process we've got to go through.

"I can't unilaterally decide to expel somebody. We have a process, and the SNP in that process will take its course. We've done everything in terms of SNP membership that we're able to do at this stage.

"No party leader has the power to make an MP resign from Parliament – but I couldn't be clearer, she should step down from Parliament. The lapse of judgment in travelling hundreds of miles knowing she had tested positive for Covid was so significant and so unacceptable that I don't think there is any other acceptable course of action for her."