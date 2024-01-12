Margaretville couple charged with gun, drug possession

Jan. 12—Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond announced Friday, Jan. 12, two Margaretville residents were arrested for illegal drug and gun possession after a 10-month investigation.

During a press conference, DuMond said Dennis Fickeria Jr., 42, and Deidre Vincent, 34, of 1542 Jones Hollow Road were arrested Jan. 3, after different traffic stops and a search of their home.

During the 10-month investigation, deputies interviewed several confidential sources and spent many hours watching both the Speedway gas station on state Route 28 in Margaretville and the couple's home. According to a media release, tipsters told investigators "Vincent would allegedly tape narcotics to the back of toilets and was selling narcotics in the bathrooms of the Speedway gas station convenience store." The office also received tips from the public that the two were selling drugs from their home.

"Investigators received numerous tips that assisted with this investigation," he said. "I'm very grateful for that. I'm very grateful for the public's input and what they do to help us solve these types of investigations, because without their crucial information this 10-month investigation could have easily turned into two years worth of investigation. We pursued all those tips that came in."

The arrests occurred after separate traffic stops, the release said. Fickeria was stopped for speeding along state Route 28. During the traffic stop, K-9 Dexter, who is trained in narcotics detection alerted the deputy there was a possibility of drugs at the front of the car. The car was searched by hand and a magnetic box was found in the air cleaner. Inside the box were 12 bags of what appeared to be fentanyl and the field test confirmed it was fentanyl. He was arrested and charged with possession of fentanyl.

After Fickeria's arrest, a search warrant to search the residence was obtained, the release said. As members of the sheriff's office were conducting surveillance of the home and preparing the search warrant, Vincent left the residence in a vehicle. She was stopped for failure to stop at a stop sign and illegal U-turn.

Later that night, officers searched the home and found a 9-year-old and a 22-year-old in the house, the release said. The two were sent to stay at a friend's house while officers searched the house. During the search, officers found 19 long guns, two of which were found to have been stolen from two different residences in Delaware County, four AR-15 assault rifles and eight illegal handguns, two of which are ghost guns. The guns were unsecured and some were loaded.

"This is the second time in a matter of a couple of weeks we're talking about ghost guns here in Delaware County," DuMond said during a press conference Friday, Jan. 12. "In the village of Otego just this last week we had a situation where ghost guns were used in the commission of a drive by shooting. Big city stuff is starting to happen here even in mudpuddle place like Delaware and it's very concerning."

In addition to the guns seized, several different controlled substances were found, including fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, drug paraphernalia consisting of digital scales and several different types of packaging, the release said. The amount of fentanyl seized had the potential street value of between $8,000 and $12,000. There was also approximately $3,900 of suspected drug money seized.

Vincent and Fickeria were charged with a myriad of drug, gun and stolen property possession charges, including class C, D and B felonies, the release said. Vincent was released on her own recognizance, while Fickeria was held on $10,000 cash or $100,000 secured property bond. The two were arrested again Jan. 10, and both were charged with first-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class B violent felony. Vincent was released on her own recognizance, while Fickeria was held without bail.

Both went before the grand jury. Vincent was indicted on 37 counts, while Fickeria was indicted on 38 counts by the grand jury Jan. 11.

Vincent and Fickeria were each indicted with the following:

—One count of first-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class B violent felony. Fickeria, a convicted felon, is alleged to have possessed multiple loaded pistols and assault rifles. Vincent is alleged to have possessed multiple loaded pistols and assault rifles. If convicted, each face up to 25 years in prison for the charge.

—Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, class D felonies. It is alleged they possessed defaced firearms.

—Two counts of criminal possession of an undetectable firearm, class E felonies, for the possession of ghost guns.

—Four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, class D felonies. These charges stem from possession of large-capacity magazines, including one that holds 60 rounds.

—Two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, class E felonies. It is alleged the two possessed stolen rifles.

—Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony. The two are charged with possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine.

—One count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class C felony. The two are charged with possessing fentanyl.

—One count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The two are charged with possessing cocaine.

—Two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia, class A misdemeanors. It is alleged the two possessed scales, envelopes and other packaging materials for the dispensing narcotics.

—Nineteen counts of first-degree failure to safely store rifles, class A misdemeanors. It is alleged the two did not secure the guns in the house where a person under 18 was present.

—One count of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

Fickeria was also indicted for third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for the fentanyl found during the traffic stop.

During the press conference Bovina Town Supervisor Tina Molé and Middletown Supervisor Town Supervisor Glen Faulkner thanked the sheriff's office for their hard work on the case.

Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.