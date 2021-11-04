Margarita taste-off benefiting Candlelighters

NextShark

An Asian woman recently opened up on Reddit that she is no longer cooking for her husband after he threw away the Asian dishes that she prepared for her visiting family. Who’s the A: Redditor Throwar563577 received overwhelming support from other users after posting a story titled, ”AITA for refusing to cook for my husband after he threw away all the food I prepared for my family?” in the subreddit /AmItheA**hole on Oct. 31. The wife said she learned to cook her husband’s favorite meals but “he never [has] been open to try and cook by himself.”