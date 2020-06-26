Margaritaville Opens First Resort in Texas

The Lake Conroe resort and conference center, developed by Songy Highroads, brings lake latitude and island attitude to greater Houston

MONTGOMERY, Texas, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston officially opened today as the first Texas-based resort in the Margaritaville portfolio. Set on 186 waterfront acres on the shores of Lake Conroe, the resort brings an entirely unique lodging concept to the destination, providing guests authentic fun and escapism in a "no worries" atmosphere.

"It's exciting to be the first resort to introduce the Margaritaville lifestyle to the Lone Star State, offering a quick, drivable escape from major cities like Houston, Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio," said Lisa Fasbender, General Manager of Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston. "We look forward to welcoming our guests and providing a safe haven to escape, unwind, and enjoy the laid-back lake life."

The development of the resort is a joint venture of Songy Highroads (SHR) and The Wampold Companies, which was announced last year, with the goal of immediately transporting guests into a vacation state of mind. The 20-story resort features 303 luxury suites, as well as 32 lakefront cottages with boat slips available. Crisp white bedding and washed oak finishes create a sense of serenity within each suite, while playful colors and tasteful tropical decor add to the island vibe around the property.

"We are thrilled this project has finally come to fruition," said Todd Nocerini, SHR's president. "The Margaritaville brand is timeless, anchored by a loyal community, second-to-none entertainment and guaranteed guest satisfaction."

Amenities include five signature Margaritaville-inspired restaurants and bars anchored by LandShark Bar & Grill, with panoramic views of Lake Conroe. The three-acre Jolly Mon Water Park features a lazy river, pools for all ages, waterslides, a splash zone, and a year-round heated pool. Plenty of other recreational activities await including a family-friendly 18-hole golf course, miniature golf course, pickleball and tennis courts, and a 10,000-square-foot Fins Up Fitness Center. For the lake adventurer, boating, fishing, and waterskiing rentals are available. The resort's 18,000-square-foot St. Somewhere Spa provides a relaxing oasis with blissful treatments and a full-service hair salon.

The resort can host meetings, special events, and weddings of every size. Groups looking to combine serious learning with serious fun have access to 72,000-square feet of indoor/outdoor IACC approved meeting space.

In preparation for ensuring the safety, health and wellbeing of all guests, the resort is emphasizing heightened standards for hygiene and cleanliness for the guestrooms, amenities, common spaces, and restaurants, as well as protocols for social distancing. Comprehensive guidelines are in place that follow corporate, local, state, and federal levels as part of the resort's commitment to health and sanitation. For an extensive list of our added protocols, please visit: https://www.margaritavilleresortlakeconroetexas.com/coronavirus_travel_update/.

SHR, a commercial real estate firm based in Atlanta, and Wampold, based in Baton Rouge, La., serve as co-managing partners of the new resort. The two have partnered together on numerous projects over the past decade, with this as their first Margaritaville.