Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs Opens Its Doors In The California Desert

New Margaritaville West Coast flagship brings largest resort spa to Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global lifestyle and hospitality brand Margaritaville and Davidson Hotels & Resorts debut Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs, a desert oasis located in the heart of Palm Spring's Uptown Design District. This property is the first Margaritaville resort to open on the West Coast.

The newly renovated and rebranded destination features 398 rooms with panoramic views of the San Jacinto Mountains or resort grounds from private terraces and patios; six Margaritaville-inspired dining options with outdoor seating; a 10,000 square foot St. Somewhere Spa; and more than 50,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor wedding, meeting, and event space. Reimagined by McBride Design to embody the brand's passion for fun and escapism, the family-friendly resort combines the relaxed, mid-century Palm Springs aesthetic with Margaritaville's timeless tropical feel. King and Double Queen bedroom accommodations, premium Latitude, Chill Out, Hemisphere, and Paradise Suites as well as the crown jewel Jimmy Buffett Suite, a two-level, 1,761 square foot sanctuary, all provide a casual-luxe island vibe.

"We are thrilled to be the first Margaritaville resort on the West Coast," said Matt Huss, General Manager of Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs. "We look forward to welcoming our guests and providing a relaxing oasis to escape, unwind, and enjoy the laid-back desert life."

Guests are encouraged to embrace the easy-going Margaritaville spirit in each of the new dining venues. Tasty breakfast-only eatery, Come Monday Café, offers comforting favorites while JWB Grill's family-friendly lunch and dinner menu is full of gratifying classics with contemporary twists. Those looking for a relaxed, always-happy-hour vibe can visit the Lone Palm Bar, a flip-flop friendly, pool-side tiki bar, enjoy live music at the 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill, or sip on signature beverages at the License to Chill Bar. An extensive menu featuring select dishes from each location is available in-room.

The 10,000 square foot St. Somewhere Spa offers relaxing massages, facials, and salon services. Additionally, outdoor amenities include two refreshing pools and relaxing tiki-hut inspired cabanas. With more than 40,000 square feet of meeting, wedding, and event venues, this paradise oasis offers flexible spaces for every occasion including three ballrooms, executive board and meeting rooms, and an additional 35,000 square feet of outdoor venue space. Additional offerings at the pet-friendly resort include a fully equipped fitness center, business center, expansive lobby, and public lounge spaces. The city's best attractions are easily accessible from the resort, including the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, family-friendly hiking, biking and national park trails, unique artisan shops and galleries, renowned golf clubs, and more.

To celebrate the opening, the resort is offering the 'Tis the SeaSon package, a limited-time offer which features $5 nightly donation to a local charity, FIND Food Bank, $5 nightly resort credit, and a complimentary welcome margarita.

Margaritaville's portfolio of lodging concepts continues to expand on the West Coast with two properties under brand conversion and development in San Diego, California, including the Margaritaville Hotel San Diego Gaslamp Quarter to replace Hotel Solamar and Margaritaville Island Resort San Diego, replacing Paradise Point Resort & Spa. Both will be managed and operated by Davidson Hotels & Resorts, with openings slated for 2021.

