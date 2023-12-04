Margaritaville at Sea adds second ship, will launch cruises from Tampa

Cruise passengers will soon have twice as many ways to channel their inner Jimmy Buffett.

Margaritaville at Sea is expanding, adding a second ship that will sail from Tampa, Florida starting in June. The vessel, named Margaritaville at Sea Islander, opened for bookings on Monday.

“Since we launched our first ship, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, last year, we’ve been working to expand what our guests have been asking for: more amazing views, longer itineraries, and new ports of call,” Christopher Ivy, CEO of Margaritaville at Sea, said in a news release. “The addition of the Islander is an exciting moment for Margaritaville at Sea and marks the next chapter of growth for our business.”

The line’s first ship debuted with two-night, round-trip itineraries from Palm Beach to Grand Bahama Island, and will offer three-night cruises beginning in 2024.

A balcony stateroom on Margaritaville at Sea Islander.

Where will Margaritaville at Sea Islander sail?

The 2,650-passenger ship will sail four and five-night cruises. Stops will include Key West, and Cozumel and Progreso in Mexico. The first available itinerary is a four-night cruise departing on June 14, 2024, with a stop in Cozumel and two days at sea.

What can guests expect?

Margaritaville at Sea Islander, which previously sailed as Costa Atlantica, is in the process of “an extensive transformation,” according to the release. Each of the ship’s 1,100 staterooms will be redesigned in Margaritaville’s image with beach-inspired decor, and the line will debut new dining and entertainment options.

The vessel will feature the three-story LandShark Bar at Sea; the kid-friendly Caribbean Amphibian Splash and Slide play area; a cornhole and mini-golf course and more. There will also be a bar in the ship’s 14-story atrium.

The ship will feature new dining and entertainment options.

Familiar venues including Cheeseburger in Paradise, Frank and Lola’s Pizzeria and Margaritaville Coffee Shop will return, as well.

How much will Margaritaville at Sea Islander cost?

Prices for the ship’s four-night sailings start at $209 per person, while its five-night cruises start at $265 (both rates include a 30% early preview discount). Margaritaville at Sea fares include most meals, live entertainment, supervised children's programming and more.

Nathan Diller is a consumer travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Nashville. You can reach him at ndiller@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Margaritaville at Sea will sail new ship from Tampa in 2024