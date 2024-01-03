Margate calls for investigation into police chief’s text messages

Margate’s police chief may be investigated for his alleged involvement in text messages that were considered “inappropriate.”

Allegations first surfaced about a month ago, when a police officer claimed Chief Joseph Galaska had sent an inappropriate text but supplied no evidence, said Mayor Tommy Ruzzano. But when a copy surfaced, commissioners took action, Ruzzano said.

City officials offered no details on the contents, how many text messages were sent, or how many members in the police department are involved, citing the pending investigation. The city commission recently agreed to allow the city manager to hire an outside investigator to pursue the case.

“My office received a formal complaint on Dec. 13 regarding some inappropriate messages, text messages, between a couple members of the Margate Police Department,” Margate City Manager Cale Curtis told city commissioners at the meeting.

Galaska could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Galaska, who started his career with the Margate Police Department in 1995, was named acting chief in 2021, and then chief, after the prior chief was removed from his role amid secret allegations.

That chief, Jonathan Shaw, sued the city and that lawsuit is pending.

