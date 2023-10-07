Margate man accused of stabbing doctor arrested after high-speed chase on I-95

A Margate man stabbed a doctor in Jupiter, officials say, then led deputies on a high-speed chase on Interstate 95.

Nicholas David Parchesco, 28, was arrested Wednesday following the chase. He is now facing charges of fleeing and eluding, Indian River County Court records show, and an attempted murder charge, according to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said that units responded to a stabbing in the 6000 block of West Indiantown Road in Jupiter, where they found one person with injuries. The person was transported to a local hospital as a trauma alert.

Fire Rescue did not identify the person or provide any updates on their condition. Jupiter Police could not immediately be reached Saturday.

Less than a half hour later, Indian River Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about an agency assist on I-95, according to a probable cause affidavit. Dispatchers told deputies that Jupiter police officers were tracking an attempted murder suspect who stabbed a doctor.

In video footage shared by the Indian River Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, an officer says over radio that the suspect “stabbed someone at a pediatric office.”

Parchesco was driving north in a white Lexus, according to the affidavit.

As deputies spotted Parchesco, he began to accelerate and weave in and out of lanes, according to the affidavit.

While deputies pursued him, he cut vehicles off and drove on the shoulder, reaching over 130 miles per hour, at one point colliding with a deputy who was trying to stop him.

At the Fellsmere exit, deputies spike stripped one of Parchesco’s tires, flattening it. Slowed down but continuing to flee, he attempted to drive over the median to go south, but deputies stopped him.

Parchesco was taken into custody, where Jupiter Police arrived to investigate the stabbing. He was then booked into Indian River County Jail.

The details surrounding the stabbing that Parchesco is accused of were not immediately available Saturday.