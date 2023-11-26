Margate tenants told to leave 'unsafe' apartment blocks

Southern Housing said repairing the buildings was unviable

Dozens of tenants in Margate have been told they will have to leave their homes by May next year because the flats they live in are unsafe.

Southern Housing said it had to demolish Weymouth House and Stratford House, containing a total of 78 flats.

Residents said they were struggling to find homes as rents were so high.

The housing provider said its priority was safety. Thanet Council said it was seeking assurances that Southern Housing was supporting tenants.

One tenant, Annija Lise, said: "There's no flats, there's nothing. It's very expensive here."

Another tenant, Lucy Potter, said: "You've got to have deposits, rent in advance. The rentals are really expensive in Margate now.

"I need a two-bed. I've got a son who lives with me."

Jacqueline Welling, who works at a local hospital, said she moved out of one flat because it flooded and had expected to return, but instead found out her home was to be demolished.

She said: "You're looking at £800-plus now for a decent place. And, if you're not on a real high-earning money, that's a lot to find.

"The difference in this rent to what I'm going to be paying is over £300 a month."

A Southern Housing spokesman said: "There are significant structural and fire safety repairs needed to both blocks and we've made the difficult decision to close these buildings for safety reasons.

"The costs and technical complexity of repairs needed made these buildings unviable.

"Our number one priority remains keeping our residents safe in their home.

"We'll continue to maintain interim fire safety measures to ensure their safety. However, this is not sustainable in the long-term."

Helen Whitehead, cabinet member for housing, said Thanet Council understood Southern Housing was working with its fire engineer and Kent Fire and Rescue Service, and interim measures were in place for the buildings.

She said she had contacted Southern Housing to seek assurances it would offer support to tenants to help them find accommodation.

