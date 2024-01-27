Marginal Risk in effect Saturday in portions of Middle TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe weather is in effect for areas south of I-40 and east of I-65. The threat extended northward on Saturday, Jan. 27 since some strong thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and into the evening.

Want the forecast delivered directly to your inbox? Sign up for the News 2 Forecast Newsletter

The main storm threat across Tennessee and Kentucky is heavy rainfall leading to river flooding and flash flooding. For counties in the Marginal Risk, strong wind gusts and small hail are possible. The chance for a spin-up tornado is slim but not zero.

Heavy rainfall is already moving across Tennessee and Kentucky and will last all day. There is the chance for a few dry spots through lunchtime before a line of thunderstorms rolls through in the late afternoon and evening. This is when strong storms are possible.

RADAR | Track weather across TN live

The isolated cells that come through are what could be the most dangerous. The rain will be light by tonight with the severe threat expiring. There is the chance for some winter precipitation on the Cumberland Plateau at high elevations.















Heavy rainfall could cause river flooding and flash flooding today. Rainfall accumulation could be anywhere from half an inch to over an inch. Some models show up to two inches of accumulation in localized spots.

FORECAST: Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky Weather

Saturday will not be a good day to get outside with rain lasting all day. Sunday highs will be about ten degrees cooler than Saturday, but it will be seasonal. Cloudy skies will last through Sunday with breezy conditions.

Don’t forget to take the power and reliability of the WKRN Weather Authority with you at all times by downloading the News 2 Storm Tracker app.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.