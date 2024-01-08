Margot Robbie channels — who else? — Superstar Barbie at the Golden Globes

Margot Robbie was a vision in — what else? — pink at the 2024 Golden Globes on Jan. 7.

The “Barbie” star wore to the award show a sparkling pink dress with a matching tulle wrap, paying homage to her smash 2023 film.

“I just woke up and thought, ‘Maybe this would be appropriate tonight,’” she told Variety’s Marc Malkin on the red carpet.

She also said the dress by Georgio Armani is a re-creation of Superstar Barbie from 1977. When Malkin concurred that Robbie is indeed superstar Barbie, she couldn’t help but bask in the moment.

“I actually do feel it tonight,” she said while laughing.

81st Golden Globe Awards (Michael Buckner / Getty Images)

Robbie is nominated for best performance by a female actor in a musical or comedy for her work in “Barbie.”

She previously channeled several different Barbie looks while promoting the movie last summer, and is also still in awe about the film crossing the $1 billion mark, earning a staggering $1.4 billion at the box office.

“It’s more about what that number represents, and I think when we would go to the theaters on opening weekend and then weekends and weekends and weekends after that, seeing this sea of people wearing pink or dressed up as Ken or whatever, it was just such a wild feeling, and I just haven’t really seen this communal kind of experience at the theaters since I was a kid,” she told Malkin.

“Barbie” was a pop culture phenomenon in 2023, earning raves from fans and critics alike. In addition to Robbie’s nomination at the Golden Globes, the Greta Gerwig-directed film snagged eight other nominations.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com