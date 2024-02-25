Margot Robbie and Emma Stone walk SAG Awards 2024 red carpet

Steven McIntosh - Entertainment reporter
·2 min read
Margot Robbie, Emma Stone and Jennifer Aniston were among the stars who walked the red carpet ahead of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Saturday.

The event celebrates the best television and film performances of the last year, with the winners voted for by fellow actors.

Here are just a few of the stars who posed for photos before the ceremony got under way.

Australian actress Margot Robbie arrives for the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, February 24, 2024.
Margot Robbie has been wearing pink dresses throughout awards season, mirroring her box office smash Barbie
Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Irish actor Cillian Murphy and US actor Robert Downey Jr both went on to win prizes for their roles in Oppenheimer
US actress Reese Witherspoon arrives for the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, February 24, 2024.
The Morning Show, starring US actress Reese Witherspoon, was nominated for best drama series cast
Danielle Brooks attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Danielle Brooks wore a dress which alluded to the film she was nominated for - The Color Purple
Penelope Cruz arrives for the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, February 24, 2024.
Penelope Cruz was nominated for best supporting actress for her performance in Ferrari
Colman Domingo attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
Rustin star Colman Domingo was a contender for best leading actor for his portrayal of civil rights activist Bayard Rustin
Emma Stone attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Poor Things star Emma Stone walked the red carpet fresh from her Bafta win last weekend
US singer songwriter Billie Eilish arrives for the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, February 24, 2024
Singer Billie Eilish wrote and performed What Was I Made For? from the Barbie soundtrack
English actress Carey Mulligan arrives for the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, February 24, 2024.
British actress Carey Mulligan was nominated for best actress for her performance in Maestro
Ali Wong attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Ali Wong, who starred in Netflix's Beef, repeated her recent Golden Globe and Emmy wins with a SAG Award
Lily Gladstone at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Lily Gladstone went on to win best actress for her performance in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon
Brie Larson attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
Oscar winner Brie Larson was among the other stars who posed for photos ahead of the event
US actress Da'Vine Joy Randolph arrives for the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, February 24, 2024.
The Holdovers star Da'Vine Joy Randolph continued her streak of best supporting actress wins
US actor Alan Ruck arrives for the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, February 24, 2024.
Alan Ruck accepted the prize for best drama series cast on behalf of the actors in Succession
Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham attend the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Ted Lasso, starring Juno Temple (left) and Hannah Waddingham, was up for best comedy series cast
Ayo Edebiri attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
The Bear star Ayo Edebiri won best comedy series actress, repeating her recent Golden Globes and Emmy wins
US actress Jennifer Aniston arrives for the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, February 24, 2024.
The Morning Show star Jennifer Aniston presented Barbara Streisand with a lifetime achievement prize