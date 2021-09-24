Margot Robbie looks unrecognizable as she rocks racy outfit for filming of 'Babylon'

Margot Robbie looked unrecognizable Monday while on the set of her upcoming film "Babylon."

The 31-year-old actress' iconic blonde hair was replaced with long, red curls as she wore sequined shorts and a matching bikini top. A crew member kept a jacket for Robbie to wear in between shots.

Robbie has been working with her former co-star Brad Pitt. The two starred alongside each other in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," which was released in 2019.

"Babylon" was written by Damien Chazelle and is set in the 1920s-era of the Hollywood industry. Chazelle previously won an Academy Award for "La La Land."

Robbie recently opened up to Fox News about the idea that she has "peaked" in her Hollywood career.

"Honestly, this keeps me up at night, this very question," she said when asked if she feels she’s hit her apex. "I feel like I have peaked, and maybe it's all downhill from here."

"Maybe I'm at the top, and it can't get any better," she continued of her storied arc. "I hope that's not the case because I still feel like I have a lot to give, and there's still a lot of directors I want to work with. And, you know, I'm just going to keep climbing as long as I can."