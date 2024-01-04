Margot Robbie wasn't shocked by Saltburn's bathtub scene

Saltburn spoilers follow.

Saltburn producer Margot Robbie has revealed that she wasn't shocked by the film's controversial bathtub scene.

Emerald Fennell's psychological thriller follows Oliver (Barry Keoghan) as he journeys to university pal Felix's (Jacob Elordi) sprawling family estate, Saltburn, with deadly consequences.

Before the film's final, clothing-optional scene, Saltburn takes several detours to unnerve the audience along the way. One of those instances is when Felix enjoys some 'alone time' during a bath, with Oliver slurping the remnants of his bathwater out of the tub after Felix leaves.

While the scene was shocking to audiences, it seems that Barbie star Margot Robbie, one of the film's producers through her production company LuckyChap Entertainment, didn't have the same reaction.

Speaking to Variety, Robbie said: "It didn’t feel that shocking in the script, because Emerald immerses you into a world so quickly. She’s so masterful at tone and plot; she gets you into it so quickly — you’re just immediately like, 'I’m in this world'.

"So by the time you get to something like the bathtub scene, she’s primed you for it. She’s got you. You’re, like, picking at a scab. You’re like, 'I can’t help myself'. Or like popping a pimple: 'I know I shouldn’t squeeze but I’m gonna'."



Robbie added: "I think there’s something intentionally disgusting and satisfying about where you get to in Saltburn.

"Like, I think [Emerald] wanted you to be equally as disgusted as you are titillated, and equally as shocked as you are by finding that depravity in yourself. She gets in your brain and she kind of taps into the most depraved parts of it, so that you’re complicit in the story."

Elordi himself recently shared his own reaction to reading the scene for the first time.

"I was just really excited when I read that scene, because... you don't really see things like that in sort of mainstream movies... a lot of the time," he said.

"So it's just great that [Emerald] was allowed to kind of push those boundaries and expose people like that."

Saltburn is now available to stream on Prime Video.





