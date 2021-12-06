Maria Bartiromo: Market bracing for change in 2022 amid slowing economy

Reuters

A Chinese newspaper run by the State Council, or cabinet, warned the market against "simplistic" interpretations of monetary policy moves as easing expectations gathered steam, suggesting China is not about to unleash a huge wave of credit in panic. Expectations the central bank will ease policy have sharply risen after Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday that the amount of cash that banks must keep as reserves will be reduced "in a timely way", amid growing economic headwinds whipped up by an increasingly troubled property sector. "This is a rather simplistic interpretation of macro policy, which could easily lead to misunderstandings," the Economics Daily said in a commentary on Monday.