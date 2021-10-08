Maria Ressa: Philippine pillar of press freedom
Maria Ressa has become a symbol of the fight for press freedom in an era of strongmen leaders
Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, opened up about Robert Mueller's "heartbreaking" lack of acuity in a forthcoming book, which includes revelations about the special counsel appointed during the Trump-Russia probe.
Jeffrey McConney testified before a grand jury convened by the Manhattan DA's office and is included in an indictment against the Trump Organization CFO.
Iran’s state TV reported Thursday that speedboats belonging to the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard have intercepted U.S. vessels in the Persian Gulf. A U.S. Navy spokesman said he was not aware of any such encounter at sea over the past days. Thursday’s Iranian report aired footage that the TV said was filmed from one of the Guard speedboats.
Former President Donald Trump will use executive privilege to block subpoenas from the House committee investigating the storming of the U.S. Capitol building, a new report says.
The conspiracy theory that the White House created a fake set for President Joe Biden to get his booster shot has been debunked by Politifact.
NewsmaxA noticeably uncomfortable Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) nervously chuckled on Wednesday night when he was asked about Stephanie Grisham’s claim that he cozied up to former President Donald Trump to “mop up the freebies like there was no tomorrow.”And in the end, Graham didn’t deny the former Trump press secretary’s accusation that he’s “Senator Freeloader.”Towards the end of his Tuesday night interview with the South Carolina lawmaker, Newsmax anchor Rob Schmitt brought up the claims from G
Officials say it is unclear what the USS Connecticut collided with, and a number of sailors were hurt.
The Trump legal team cited "executive and other privileges" in urging former officials such as Steve Bannon and Mark Meadows not to comply.
A generous new entitlement isn't proving as popular as liberal Democrats expected.
Letter: State Sen. Chris McDaniel said, “We were played for fools.” Yes, they were scammed, bamboozled.
Some Senate Republicans broke with Trump to help Democrats clear a procedural vote paving the way for final passage.
Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco was a dues-paying member of militia group
A Korean American judge received a microaggressive remark during her U.S. Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday. The remark: Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), 88, lauded judicial nominee Lucy Koh’s tenacity in the hearing but closed off his comments with what many are pointing out as stereotypical and outdated, according to the Washington Post. Koh thanked the senator afterward.
Donald Trump intends to assert executive privilege in a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, a move that could prevent the testimony of onetime aides, according to a letter on behalf of the former president. The letter went to at least some witnesses who were subpoenaed by the House committee and it makes clear that Trump plans to invoke privileges meant to protect presidential communications from being shared with Congress. The substance of the letter from a lawyer for Trump was described Thursday by a person familiar with it who spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the letter was not yet public.
The Biden administration has urged Moderna for months to increase its production domestically.
In a press release on Oct. 1, Rep. Michelle Steel (CA-48) introduced her bill to rename the post office at 9317 Bolsa Rd. in Little Saigon, Calif. to “General Tran Hung Dao Post Office.” Honoring a hero: General Tran Hung Dao is considered one of the greatest military generals of all time. The brilliant military strategist saved Vietnam from Mongolian invasion three times, which is considered one of the greatest military feats in history.
Afghans reportedly escaped Kabul through a CIA gate so secret not even the Taliban knew it existed
After watching part of Mueller's testimony, Schiff reportedly overhauled his committee's strategy and told lawmakers to keep their questions short.
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is telling colleagues that progressives need to pick just one of President Biden’s three signature policies for helping working families and discard the other two, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Why it matters: By forcing progressives to choose among an expanded child tax credit, paid family medical leave or subsidies for child care, Manchin is complicating any potential deal— but also signaling his willingness to negotiate.Stay on top of the latest market
MISSION, Texas — Mexican cartel members dressed in military-like outfits and toting AK-47 rifles have been taunting U.S. soldiers assigned to the southern border, an unprecedented act of aggression, Texas authorities say.