Mariah Carey is first artist ever to score No. 1s in 4 decades

Christmas is over, but the gifts keep on coming for Mariah Carey.

Her song "All I Want for Christmas Is You" stays atop the Billboard Hot 100 for a third week, on the chart dated Jan. 4, 2020.

That makes Carey the first artist to hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 in four different decades, according to Billboard.

There are eight artists who've hit No. 1 in three different decades, but the success of Carey's 1994 hit has boosted her to a whole new level. Those other artists, by the way, are Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Elton John, Janet Jackson, Madonna, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears and Usher.

"Christmas" is Carey's 19th No. 1 hit, giving her the most among solo artists. Only the Beatles have had more, with 20.

Carey's also part of a history-making top four on the Hot 100 this week: All four songs are Christmas tunes. Not only that, but they're all Christmas songs that were released decades earlier.

At No. 2, it's Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree"; at No. 3, it's "Jingle Bell Rock," by Bobby Helms; and at No. 4, it's "A Holly Jolly Christmas," by Burl Ives.

Billboard notes that for many years, holiday songs weren't even eligible to chart on the Hot 100. But in recent years, rules have changed, and strong streaming performances by holiday hits have sent them higher on the charts than ever before.