Marian Robinson Joins Harborside Inc. as Vice President of Human Resources

Robinson joins the senior management team to aid in talent acquisition and creating resource efficiencies

OAKLAND, CA and TORONTO, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Harborside Inc. ("Harborside" or the "Company") (CSE: HBOR), a California-focused, vertically integrated cannabis enterprise, announced today the addition of Marian Robinson to the executive team as Vice President of Human Resources.

Marian has over 15 years of experience as a business executive and human resource leader. She has worked across retail and non-profit industries devising talent acquisition strategies, cost savings initiatives and coaching executive teams. Among other responsibilities, Marian will be in charge of managing Harborside talent and creating efficiencies across the organization.

Prior to joining Harborside, Marian was Senior Director of Human Resource at Planned Parenthood Mar Monte in San Jose, CA, the largest affiliate in the country. She also held senior management positions with companies including Orchard Supply Hardware and Target.

"Harborside has an impressive history in setting new benchmarks in customer service and safety in the industry, and I'm thrilled to be joining a talented and innovative team that puts its people first," said Robinson. "With an established culture focused on customer success, I look forward to building on that strong foundation as we grow in California."

"Company culture is extremely important to Harborside and finding and maintaining the right talent helps us remain a top player in the industry," said Peter Bilodeau, Chairman and Interim CEO of Harborside. "Marian is an experienced leader with a proven track record of creating unique and dynamic cultures. We are confident she will implement positive change, helping our employees grow professionally and attracting talent with similar ideals and visions."

