Marian University's Dr. George Koonce selected for Black Excellence Award, and more news in weekly dose

FOND DU LAC — Dr. George E. Koonce has been selected for a Black Excellence Award for being an exceptional person who has had a positive impact on the city of Milwaukee.

Koonce is senior vice president for university relations at Fond du Lac's Marian University and former linebacker for the Green Bay Packers.

Dr. Koonce will be recognized, along with other honorees, at the 39th Black Excellence Awards Gala Feb. 23 in Milwaukee. The gala is a fundraiser for the Louvenia Johnson Scholarship, which honors 12 high school seniors.

According to a news release, Dr. Koonce recently launched the Dr. George E. Koonce Scholars Program at Marian, which will fund scholarships for students in need in Milwaukee, as well as other communities in Wisconsin. Prospective scholars will be identified through outreach programs in schools and community centers, and recommended by high school administrators and teachers.

Dr. Koonce also takes students to visit Lambeau Field in Green Bay. They get a tour, lunch and learn about what Marian University has to offer them.

Tickets for the gala will be available in mid-December. It will be in the Italian Conference Center, 631 E. Chicago Ave., Milwaukee. For more information, contact lynjackconyers@gmail.com or call 414-467-0847.

New portrait exhibit on display in Langdon Gallery

The exhibit, “Technicolor/Noir: Narrative Portraiture,” showcasing work by Milwaukee artist Dawn Weeden will be on display Dec. 6 through an. 2 at the Langdon Divers Community Gallery.

Work by Milwaukee artist Dawn Weeden will be on display at the Langdon Divers Community Gallery in the Fond du Lac Public Library. The exhibit, “Technicolor/Noir: Narrative Portraiture,” will be on display Dec. 6 through Jan. 2.

Weeden mixes traditional portraiture with a historic or folkloric aesthetic, bringing to her portraits a memorable and thought-provoking narrative. An artist reception will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 14 in the gallery.

The Langdon Divers Community Gallery is open when the library is open at 32 Sheboygan St.

For updates on Langdon Divers Community Gallery, follow the gallery on Facebook at facebook.com/langdondivers.

Ripon College music groups host holiday concert

Ripon College’s music ensembles will present their annual Holiday Concert Dec. 3. Performances are at 2 and 6 p.m. in Great Hall, Harwood Memorial Union.

Admission is free, but occupancy is limited. Reservations are encouraged at ripon.edu/concert. Seating is first-come, first-served. Doors will open 30 minutes before each concert.

There will be performances from the orchestra, chamber singers, jazz combo, symphonic wind ensemble and the jazz ensemble.

All groups will perform the final selection, a “Holiday Sing-along,” arranged by Kevin Padworski, commissioned specifically for the Ripon College holiday concerts.

Student recitals presented Dec. 7 at Ripon College

A variety of musical solo and chamber works will be presented in concert Dec. 7 at Ripon College. The recital will begin at 12:15 p.m. in Demmer Recital Hall, C.J. Rodman Center for the Arts. It is free and open to the public.

Applied lesson students, nominated by studio professors, will perform, accompanied by Instructor of Music Deb MacKenzie and Adjunct Instructor of Music Sandy Polcyn on piano.

Performers include Valerie Bruce, ’25 of Pleasant Prairie; Matthew Buchholz ’27 of Jefferson; Daniel Gomez ’24 of Mayville; Alexander Herrera ’24 of Milwaukee; Lucie Hodgkins ’25 of Winneconne; Ayanna Jorgenson ’26 of Racine; Peter Loewenstein ’25 of Oshkosh; Emilia Mans ’24 of Princeton; Owen Mehring ’25 of Waterford; Aidan Mellesmoen ’27 of Belgium; Isaac Tomaschefsky ’24 of Green Bay; Laura Zittlow ’27 of Brussels; and the Ripon College Guitar Ensemble that includes Daniel Gomez, Alexander Herrera, Peter Loewenstein and Isaac Tomaschefsky.

Thrasher Reaches Out holds artist reception for Loewenstein

The Thrasher Reaches Out program will feature Ripon College student and musician Peter Loewenstein. An artist reception and concert will be at 6:45 p.m. Dec. 8 at Thrasher Opera House, 506 Mill St., Green Lake.

Loewenstein is a 20-year-old student musician from Oshkosh. He is majoring in music with minors in environmental studies and philosophy. He plays and sings folk/pop covers and plays classical music on the guitar.

Thrasher Reaches Out aims to bring music to members of local communities who may not be able to attend a show at Thrasher Opera House.

A series of events took place during the fall at the Ripon Senior Center, Russell Manor, Diverse Options, Kindred Hearts, Markesan Resident Home, and Prairie Place.

Chance to hike at Kay's Ledge offered Dec. 9

Audubon will host Winter Wonderland at Kay’s Ledge at 1 p.m. Dec. 9. This is a chance to explore the private property along the Niagara Escarpment at N7836 County WH.

David Kuckuk, long-time environmental educator and former director of Sheboygan’s Maywood Environmental Park, will lead a hike that focuses on trees in the winter and, if possible, animal tracks in the snow.

The hike will last about two hours. Afterward, the group is invited to gather around a bonfire for some hot chocolate. Dogs are not allowed. Dress warmly. Snowshoes and ski poles are helpful if there is snow or ice.

Fox Cities Swing Band to perform free concert Dec. 10

The Fox Cities Swing Band will perform a free Holiday Concert at 2 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Thrasher Opera House, 506 Mill St., Green Lake.

The Fox Cities Swing Band has been together for more than 12 years. The band specializes in the ’40s and ’50s jazz standards. Members are musicians from throughout the Fox Valley area. The group typically plays six to 10 times a year at retirement communities, fundraisers, birthday parties, community events, and wedding receptions.

For more information, visit thrasheroperahouse.com.

Fond du Lac's Hebel inducted into Boys & Girls Club's Hall of Fame

Dan Hebel, Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac CEO, has been inducted into the Boys & Girls Clubs of Wisconsin Hall of Fame, class of 2023.

Hebel has been an active member of the Boys & Girls Club since September 2001, when he started as a program assistant at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse. He worked there for three years as he completed his bachelor’s degree at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

After graduation, Hebel moved back to his hometown of Fond du Lac and, in January 2005, was hired as director of teen services for the organization. He held several titles, ultimately being named CEO in 2013.

During the past decade, the Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac has increased youth membership by 50% and more than doubled the size of the operating budget. Cash assets and investments have increased ten-fold during the same time frame.

Hebel has been recognized several times at the state, regional and national level for his work. The Professional Association of Boys & Girls Clubs named him Midwest Professional of the Year in 2012 and Executive of the Year in 2019. Hebel was also named CEO of the Year for Wisconsin Clubs in 2018.

Dr. Rosenberg joins SSM Health at Fond du Lac clinic

Dr. Richard Rosenberg

Dr. Richard Rosenberg, a board-certified gastroenterologist, has joined SSM Health Fond du Lac Regional Clinic at its location at 420 E. Division St., Fond du Lac. He is accepting new patients.

Dr. Rosenberg cares for patients with gastroesophageal reflux, other esophageal disease, peptic ulcer disease, Celiac disease, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, colorectal polyps and cancer, gastrointestinal infections, constipation, diarrhea, and liver disease. He performs endoscopy, colonoscopy, video capsule endoscopy, and other procedures.

Throughout his career, Dr. Rosenberg has spent time expanding colorectal cancer screening services to traditionally underserved populations. He is a graduate of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and completed both his internal medicine residency and gastroenterology fellowship at the Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons, and practiced at Columbia University Medical Center for three decades. He is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, and a member of the American Gastroenterological Association.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 920-926-8570.

Nikolai named VP of ThedaCare's Fond du Lac, Oshkosh campuses

Jenny Nikolai, ThedaCare vice president at Fond du Lac and Oshkosh

Jenny Nikolai has joined ThedaCare as vice president at the new community hospital campuses in Fond du Lac and Oshkosh.

Nikolai most recently served as director of strategy for Mayo Clinic and has more than 15 years experience in the health care industry. She earned a master’s degree in business administration from the University of St. Thomas and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

She is a fellow of the American College of Health Care Executives, is certified by the Project Management Institute and obtained her Six Sigma Green Belt from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Nikolai serves on the program committee and membership committee for the American College of Healthcare Executives-Wisconsin Chapter, and is a member of the board of directors for the United Way of Washington County.

In 2022, ThedaCare and Froedtert Health announced plans to create two health campuses that include hospital and outpatient care services in Fond du Lac and Oshkosh. Care will be collectively delivered to patients and coordinated between ThedaCare and the Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin health network providers. In April 2023, ThedaCare and Froedtert Health signed a letter of intent to come together as one organization.

Quilts presented to six Fond du Lac area veterans

Fond du Lac Quilts of Valor recently presented six veterans with quilts. They are, from left, Gorden Jorgenson (Navy 1951-54), Wayne Faeder (Navy 1961-67), Ricky Bell (U.S. Marines 1975-80), Carl Bubolz (Army 1968-71), Robert Race (Army 1968-70) and Leonard Ziegler (Army 1954-62). This is the group's 20th year of awarding quilts to veterans who have been “touched by war.”

SSM Health receives Bombas sock donation

Shawn Fisher, left, Agnesian HealthCare Foundation executive director, and Megan Siedschlag, SSM Health Samaritan Clinic Affordable Care Act navigator, are shown with the 3,000 Bombas socks they will give to Samaritan Clinic patients, emergency room patients, and long-term facilities residents. For every Bombas item purchased, the company donates an item.

