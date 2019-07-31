Marianne Williamson on the 'dark psychic force', and other top moments of Tuesday's Democratic debate

WASHINGTON – It was round two of debates and Democrats vying for the White House came out swinging — mostly at the front-runners on stage.

In their second chance to make their case in front of a nationally televised audience, 10 Democrats running for president put on display the stark divides among those hoping for the party's nomination for the 2020 race.

During Night One of the Democratic Debate in Detriot, Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, two of the frontrunners in the race who have offered a number of progressive ideas throughout their campaign, were the primary targets of moderates on the stage.

On Wednesday, 10 more Democrats will make their case for the White House. It will be the last debate before September when higher debate qualifying standards kick in.

Here are the moments that stood out Tuesday night.

1. Warren's takedown of Delaney

Democratic presidential hopeful US Senator from Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren participates in the first round of the second Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season hosted by CNN at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan on July 30, 2019. More

Throughout most of the debate, former Rep. John Delaney sought to cast Sens. Warren and Sanders as extreme on their policy stances.

He and other moderates on the stage attacked ideas on healthcare and immigration, underscoring a major theme of the night: Whether the party should pursue big ideas that appeal to progressives, or more incremental changes that appeal to moderates.

More: John Delaney's Wikipedia vandalized to say he died at the Democratic debate

During one exchange, Delaney blasted progressives for proposing ideas that are “dead on arrival” or that “will never happen.” He called the policies "fairy tale economics."

John Delaney: "Democrats win when we run on real solutions, not impossible promises... not fairy tale economics."



Sen. Elizabeth Warren: "I don't understand why anybody goes to all the trouble of running... to talk about what we really can't do & shouldn't fight for." #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/An0q49tKXf



— The Hill (@thehill) July 31, 2019

Warren fired back.

“I don’t understand why anybody goes to all the trouble of running for president of the United States just to talk about what we really can’t do and shouldn’t fight for,” she said to applause. “I don't get it.”

2. 'A bunch of crazy socialists'

During a spirited debate about the future of healthcare in America, Democrats vying for the White House put on display just how different their ideas are to tackle the issue.

The candidates were torn over Medicare For All, a policy in which the government would run the program, or improving on the current private-based system created by former President Barack Obama.

Delaney attacked several of the candidates on stage, including Warren, explaining that Medicare For All was extreme and would take away options, which isn't the Democratic way. He and several of the moderate candidates on the stage said they worried the healthcare policy was giving Republicans another talking point.

Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg suggested Democrats should stop worrying about criticism from Republicans and President Donald Trump on whatever policy path the ultimate nominee chooses.

“It’s time to stop worrying what the Republicans will say,” Buttigieg argued.

If we embrace a far-left agenda, they’re going to say we’re a bunch of crazy socialists. If we embrace a conservative agenda, they’re going to say we’re a bunch of crazy socialists. So let’s stand up for the right policy, go up there, and defend it. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/vt6RhQ7sQr — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) July 31, 2019

If they adopt a progressive agenda, Buttigieg said, Republican will label the party “crazy socialists,” a characterization that Trump has repeatedly used against Democrats. If they move to the center, he said, "they’re gonna say we're a bunch of crazy socialists."

"Let's just stand up for the right policy and go out there and defend it," he said.