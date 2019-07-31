Marianne Williamson was the most searched candidate on Google on first night of Democratic debate in Detroit

WASHINGTON – Author Marianne Williamson was the most searched candidate on Google during the first night of the Democratic debate in Detroit, according to the search engine.

Of the 10 candidates on the stage Tuesday night, Williamson was the most searched in every state but Montana, where the state's Gov. Steve Bullock took that honor.

Ahead of the debate, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont was the most searched of the candidates, followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Williamson, Bullock and then Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

During the debate, Sanders drew the second-most searches after Williamson, followed by Warren; South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland; former Rep, Beto O'Rourke of Texas; Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio; former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper; Bullock and Klobuchar.

Detroit debate night two: Here's how to watch and what you should know

The 2020 candidates: Who is running for president? An interactive guide

Williamson's use of the phrase "dark psychic force" also saw a spike in searches during the debate.

Delaney saw the biggest spike in searches after the first half of the debate, with an increase of 3,400%. Next was Ryan at 3,200%, Hickenlooper at 2,500%, Bullock at 1,400% and Klobuchar at 1,100%.

Google trends also shared the top issues associated with searches for each candidate.

Democratic debate draws complaints: Too many sound bites, too much John Delaney

More: Tim Ryan explains he 'wasn't protesting' by not putting his hand on heart during anthem at Democratic debate

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Democratic debate: Marianne Williamson drew the most Google searches