Marianne Williamson was the most searched candidate on Google on first night of Democratic debate in Detroit

WASHINGTON – Author Marianne Williamson was the most searched candidate on Google during the first night of the Democratic debate in Detroit, according to the search engine.
Of the 10 candidates on the stage Tuesday night, Williamson was the most searched in every state but Montana, where the state's Gov. Steve Bullock took that honor.
Ahead of the debate, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont was the most searched of the candidates, followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Williamson, Bullock and then Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.
During the debate, Sanders drew the second-most searches after Williamson, followed by Warren; South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland; former Rep, Beto O'Rourke of Texas; Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio; former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper; Bullock and Klobuchar.
Detroit debate night two: Here's how to watch and what you should know
The 2020 candidates: Who is running for president? An interactive guide
Re-live the #DemDebate issues race with our horserace.https://t.co/IVgd6BKIfR pic.twitter.com/VEAMXk0NEw— GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) July 31, 2019
Before and after: the #DemDebate in search.— GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) July 31, 2019
More data: https://t.co/I0WiP79wjV#CNNDebate pic.twitter.com/Ebr8r1Asnw
Williamson's use of the phrase "dark psychic force" also saw a spike in searches during the debate.
Delaney saw the biggest spike in searches after the first half of the debate, with an increase of 3,400%. Next was Ryan at 3,200%, Hickenlooper at 2,500%, Bullock at 1,400% and Klobuchar at 1,100%.
Google trends also shared the top issues associated with searches for each candidate.
Democratic debate draws complaints: Too many sound bites, too much John Delaney
More: Tim Ryan explains he 'wasn't protesting' by not putting his hand on heart during anthem at Democratic debate
THREAD: These are the top issues searched with each of tonight's #DemDebate candidates.— GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) July 30, 2019
First, @BernieSanders:
More data here: https://t.co/I0WiP79wjV pic.twitter.com/ShiyAK7ati
Top issues searched with @SenWarren:— GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) July 30, 2019
More data here: https://t.co/I0WiP79wjV pic.twitter.com/x2hGySsPQC
Top issues searched with @marwilliamson— GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) July 30, 2019
More data here: https://t.co/I0WiP79wjV pic.twitter.com/PchHwAKgWT
Top issues searched with @BetoORourke— GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) July 30, 2019
More data here: https://t.co/I0WiP79wjV pic.twitter.com/FoicSiAXCn
Top issues searched with @amyklobuchar— GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) July 30, 2019
More data here: https://t.co/I0WiP79wjV#DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/hBgFrbLCBy
Top issues searched with @TimRyan— GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) July 30, 2019
More data here: https://t.co/I0WiP79wjV pic.twitter.com/7jfJgTJFxX
Top issues searched with @GovernorBullock— GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) July 30, 2019
More data here: https://t.co/I0WiP79wjV#DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/w9FYgcmyhL
Top issues searched with @Hickenlooper— GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) July 30, 2019
More data here: https://t.co/I0WiP79wjV#DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/BwtFR2OYkq
Top issues searched with @JohnDelaney— GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) July 30, 2019
More data here: https://t.co/I0WiP79wjV#DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/ts0vszjiuo
Top issues searched with @PeteButtigieg— GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) July 30, 2019
More data here: https://t.co/I0WiP79wjV pic.twitter.com/WWVuKIRtuO
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Democratic debate: Marianne Williamson drew the most Google searches