Marianne Williamson Offers Priestly Wisdom for a Nation Adrift — Seriously

‘In 1776, our founders brought forth on this planet an extraordinary new possibility. It was the idea that people, no matter who they were, would simply have the possibility of thriving. We have not ever totally actualized this ideal. But at the times when we have done best, we have tried. And when forces have opposed them, generations of Americans have risen up and pushed back against those forces.”

These were the opening words of Democratic candidate Marianne Williamson at the most recent Democratic debate: a parody of Lincoln’s famed Gettysburg Address, presented in Williamson’s trademark New Age rhetoric — an eclectic combination, to say the least.

If you are curious about the biography of the age-defying priestess-turned-politician who has shone on the Democratic stage, you’re not alone. During the debate, Marianne Williamson was the most Googled candidate on the stage. With multiple New York Times best-sellers, 3 million Twitter followers, and loads of media coverage by the likes of David Brooks and Ross Douthat, the Oprah-approved spiritual guru has become something of a national icon.

Although Williamson may be famed for her wacky sound bites and psychedelic wine-mom aura, her rise indicates a larger truth. At the Democratic debates, Williamson demonstrated her prowess behind a microphone, as she used the national platform with greater perception than many of her opponents. She has proven herself a candidate who understands what the country needs to hear: Americans don’t need another policy proposal — Americans need a restoration of faith in the integrity of their nation.

Williamson’s role in the race is something like that of a progressive counterpart to Jordan Peterson, reminding her audience that Medicare for All or free college won’t cure the deep-seated ills of despair and aimlessness affecting the nation. For Williamson, a nation in existential crisis needs teleological guidance. According to her campaign’s website, Williamson believes that

there is a groundswell of people in America who are seeking higher wisdom. We are rich and poor, progressive and conservative, young and old. And what we share at this moment is deep concern — concern about the direction in which our country is headed, the assaults on our democratic foundations, and the erosion of our human values.

The mission of her campaign is to search for this higher wisdom, “to create a new political possibility in America — where citizens awaken, our hearts and minds are uplifted, and our democracy once more becomes a thing about which we can all feel proud.”

This diagnosis is right — a growing number of Americans are feeling the pains of spiritual hunger and are searching to be fed. Through her words and deeds, Williamson has demonstrated that spirituality is relevant to everything, especially politics. In her resounding closing speech from the first round of Democratic debates in June, she pulled language from the New Testament in her challenge to Trump: “You have harnessed fear for political purposes and only love can cast that out. So I, sir, I have a feeling you know what you’re doing. I’m going to harness love for political purposes. I will meet you on that field and, sir, love will win.” Her words mirrored language from the First Epistle of John: “There is no fear in love, but perfect love casts out fear; for fear has to do with punishment, and whoever fears has not reached perfection in love” (1 John 4:18). Although blurred under the fog of her New Age aura, Williamson’s message carries a ring of timeless truth and is a forceful contender amid limp Democratic rhetoric.

Williamson’s unique oratorical style is a product of her eclectic biography. While she is best known as a Los Angeles–based author, lecturer, and all-around sage, Williamson has also pastored a congregation. From 1997 to 2002, she left her sunny life in California to serve as a senior minister at the Christian Church of Today(the name changed to “Renaissance Unity” under her leadership) in Detroit. The mission of Williamson’s former church, or rather “center for spiritual learning,” seems to be her political mission as well: to affirm an “environment that fosters positive self-actualization, personal responsibility, with unconditional love and acceptance.” For Williamson, theology is inseparable from political philosophy.