Marianne Williamson opens long shot 2024 challenge to Biden

FILE - Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson speaks at the Faith, Politics and the Common Good Forum at Franklin Jr. High School, Jan. 9, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
6
WILL WEISSERT
·4 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Self-help author Marianne Williamson, whose 2020 White House campaign featured more quirky calls for spiritual healing than actual voter support, launched another longshot bid for the presidency on Saturday, becoming the first Democrat to formally challenge President Joe Biden for the 2024 nomination.

"I, as of today, am a candidate for the office of president of the United States,” she said in a campaign kickoff in the nation's capital.

The 70-year-old onetime spiritual adviser to Oprah Winfrey will almost certainly provide only token primary opposition — a testament to how strongly national Democrats are united behind Biden. Still, she tweaked the president, a longtime Amtrak rider, by holding her opening rally at the presidential suite at Union Station, Washington's railway hub.

Biden gave his own speech from Union Station, close to the Capitol, just before last November's elections, when he led Democrats to a surprisingly strong showing, urging voters to reject political extremism and saying “democracy itself” was at stake.

Williamson, whose red, blue and black campaign signs feature the dual slogans “A New Beginning," and “Disrupt the System,” plans to campaign in early-voting states on the 2024 election calendar, including New Hampshire, which has threatened to defy a Biden-backed plan by the Democratic National Committee to have South Carolina lead off the nominating contests.

Democrats and Republicans in New Hampshire have warned that if Biden skips the state's unsanctioned primary and a rival wins it, that outcome could prove embarrassing for the sitting president — even if that challenger has no real shot of actually being the nominee.

“You can appreciate what the president has done, defeating the Republicans in 2020, and still feel that it is time to move on,” Williamson said in a recent interview with “Good Morning New Hampshire.”

Biden, 80, is the oldest president in U.S. history and would be 86 at the end of a second term. Most people in the United States — and even most Democrats — say they don't want him to run again, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The president is expected to announce in the coming weeks that he's running again. First lady Jill Biden recently told the AP that there was “pretty much” nothing left for the president to do but pick a time and place to announce his reelection bid.

Biden's political advisers say they aren't worried about the Democratic primary and say Biden is anxious to defeat Donald Trump again in the general election. They say a 2024 campaign against another GOP nominee, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, would look much the same because top Republicans remain promoters of Trump's “Make America Great Again” movement.

The Democratic establishment — and even potential presidential hopefuls who could have competed against Biden from the left or middle — is behind Biden, showing how smooth his path to the nomination probably will be. Even if other Democrats follow Williamson's lead and jump into the race, the party is not planning to hold primary debates.

Williamson insists her 2024 campaign is about far more than just making a statement. In an online post last weekend, she didn't mention Trump by name but noted that few predicted he would ride an unconventional campaign all the way to the White House seven years ago.

“Since the election of 2016 it’s odd for anyone to think they can know who can win the presidency,” Williamson wrote. “And I’m not putting myself through this again just to add to the conversation. I’m running for president to help bring an aberrational chapter of our history to a close, and to help bring forth a new beginning.”

A Texas native who now lives in Beverly Hills, California, Williamson is the author of more than a dozen books. In the 1980s, she opened the Center for Living in Los Angeles, and later New York, which worked to support people with HIV and AIDS. She ran an unsuccessful independent congressional campaign in California in 2014 and supported Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' 2016 progressive challenge of eventual Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

In 2020, Williamson was best known for wanting to create a Department of Peace and arguing the federal government should pay massive financial reparations to Black Americans as atonement for centuries of slavery and discrimination.

On the debate stage, she called racism “part of the dark underbelly of American society.” While declaring that Trump had used fear for political gain, she chided her fellow Democratic candidates for getting too lost in the “wonkiness” of policy details rather than trying to stop the then-president's “dark psychic force of the collectivized hatred.”

Amid fundraising struggles, Williamson laid off her staff nationwide and suspended her campaign in the weeks before 2020's leadoff Iowa caucus, saying she didn't want to "get in the way of a progressive candidate winning.” She later endorsed Sanders in the 2020 presidential contest. He finished second to Biden.

Recommended Stories

  • Self-Help Author Marianne Williamson Tries Again with Launch of 2024 Presidential Campaign

    The 70-year-old is the first notable Democratic candidate to formally enter the race

  • Tunisians protest inflation, president's squeeze on dissent

    The march organized by Tunisia’s powerful central trade union was the latest challenge to Tunisian President Kais Saied, whose leadership of the North African nation is prompting growing international concern. Since taking office in October 2019, Saied has consolidated his power, dismantled the country's democratic gains and unleashed repression against migrants from elsewhere in Africa. Marchers chanted slogans Saturday against price increases and food shortages, the biggest concern for most Tunisians.

  • Democrats brush off Marianne Williamson’s 2024 primary challenge

    Marianne Williamson’s run for president is being greeted with an eye roll among political strategists and met with radio silence within the White House and Democratic National Committee. Williamson is set to become the first Democrat to challenge President Biden when she launches her 2024 campaign on Saturday in Washington, D.C. While a primary challenge…

  • Here’s why the moon needs its own time zone — and more of the latest from outer space

    Welcome to This Week in Outer Space, where you’ll find a roundup of the best space coverage from Yahoo News and our partners from the past week or so. Last week, we covered black holes, budget space tourism and a small but significant glimmer of hope in U.S.-Russia relations. This week, we’re taking a close look at the complicated quest for a lunar standard time zone.

  • Biden had cancerous lesion removed from chest

    The president's doctors said "no further treatment is required."

  • All the 2024 Presidential Candidates (So Far)

    So far, former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley have declared their campaigns. President Joe Biden is expected to seek reelection.

  • Biden had basal cell carcinoma removed

    White House doctors have revealed that a lesion removed from President Biden’s chest last month was a cancerous basal cell carcinoma.

  • Mass. nursing student on Ukraine family separated by war

    Olesya Simonova was working on her nursing degree at the MGH Institute of Health Professions when Russia invaded Ukraine, her 12-year-old daughter trapped in the war zone.

  • Ukraine Latest: US Building War Crime Cases, Merrick Garland Says in Lviv

    (Bloomberg) -- US Attorney General Merrick Garland made an unannounced visit to Ukraine, meeting President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Lviv, along with top prosecutors from several European nations, to discuss criminal investigations regarding Russia’s actions during the war Most Read from BloombergSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RunAmericans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeAmazon Is Closing Its Cashierless Stores in NYC, San Francisco and SeattleAmazon Pau

  • New, cold storm will bring more heavy snow to California this weekend

    Several more feet of snow is on tap for some mountains in California this weekend, as a new, cold storm moves ashore in the West, according to AccuWeather forecasters. It will mark a continuation of the recent stormy pattern which has pummeled the Golden State with heavy rain and snow. For the Sierra Nevada mountain range, it will add to a snowpack on the ground that is currently over 100 inches and a total snowfall that already is above the historical average for an entire season. Storm-weary r

  • Britain ready to 'go further' with deregulation in Brexit battle to protect City

    Britain will "go further" with post-Brexit financial deregulation if needed to protect London's status as an international hub, the City minister has promised, amid fears of an exodus by major companies.

  • Your Saturday Briefing: Trump’s Comeback Plan, Wall Street Whistles Away

    (Bloomberg) -- Hello from Washington, where Donald Trump is returning to the capital region for only the second time since leaving office.Most Read from BloombergSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RunAmericans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeAmazon Is Closing Its Cashierless Stores in NYC, San Francisco and SeattleAmazon Pauses Construction on Second Headquarters in Virginia as It Cuts JobsRussia Is Getting Around Sanctions to Secure Supply of Key Chips f

  • Oakland A's calling Vegas home, only this weekend for now

    The Oakland Athletics are calling Las Vegas home ... for this weekend. The A’s sent a split-squad of players to Las Vegas for two games against Cincinnati as part of “Big League Weekend.” The games are being played at Las Vegas Ballpark, the home of Oakland’s Triple-A affiliate, the Aviators.

  • Capehart: GOP has no idea what it's investigating with Jordan-Gaetz subcommittee

    MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart analyzes a new report released by House Judiciary Committee Democrats which exposes Jim Jordan’s “weaponization” committee as an investigation that seems to be only interested in proving Donald Trump is a victim.

  • Winter Storm Warning issued for parts of Chicago area

    Emily Wahls has your Chicago weather update!

  • How Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ stance against Disney could be a roadmap for presidential run

    Yahoo Finance political columnist Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss the relationship between Disney and Florida's governor.

  • ABC News Live: Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison for double murder

    Plus, anti-government protests in Israel are intensifying, and CPAC is underway in Maryland where former President Donald Trump and Nikki Haley are expected to speak.

  • Murdoch has survived scandal after scandal. Will Dominion-Fox News lawsuit be different?

    The media mogul acknowledged that he could have stopped the parade of conspiracy theorists on Fox News from amplifying false claims by former President Trump and his surrogates that the election in 2020 was stolen.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried is now restricted to a flip phone with 'no internet,' but can still watch Netflix on a laptop

    Prosecutors outlined the agreement limiting the FTX founder to texts and voice calls after his use of messaging apps while on bail angered a judge.

  • Philippines scrambles to contain oil spill and locate sunken fuel tanker

    Environment and disaster authorities in the Philippines rushed to contain an oil spill on Friday from a sunken fuel tanker that has reached coastal towns on a large central island, warning of dangers to marine ecosystems if more oil leaks. The tanker, MT Princess Empress, was still missing on Friday after sinking en route to Iloilo province carrying about 800,000 litres (211,338 gallons) of industrial fuel oil. Carlos Primo David, undersecretary at the environment ministry, said it was crucial authorities find the tanker soon as there could still be a large volume of oil inside.