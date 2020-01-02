Marianne Williamson reportedly just fired everyone on her 2020 campaign but hasn't dropped out of the race yet

Screenshot via NBC

Marianne Williamson, the author and spiritual lecturer, laid off the entirety of her national presidential campaign staff, a local New Hampshire news outlet reported Thursday.

Despite the gutting, Williamson remains in the race. A former campaign staffer told reporters that Williamson is determined to continue vying for the nomination even without a staff.

Williamson has dismissed the traditional measures of a campaign's success and criticized the Democratic National Committee and its handling of the primary process.

Sources close to Williamson's campaign told WMUR that as of December 31, Williamson didn't have any remaining staffers. One former top aide, former congressman Paul Hodes, confirmed on Thursday that he was no longer on the campaign.

"Marianne is bringing a vital message to the campaign and I wish her well going forward," he told WMUR.

National campaign manager Patricia Ewing is also no longer with Williamson's campaign, WMUR confirmed.

Despite the gutting, Williamson remains in the race. Hodes told reporters that Williamson is determined to continue vying for the nomination even without a staff.

Williamson has dismissed the traditional measures of a presidential campaign and said there are two "political universes" when it comes to judging a campaign's success.

"One is the pundits and the polls and the money and all of that," she said during a Fox News interview in October. "And then there's another political universe and that's what happens when candidates are out there in the primary states, just talking to people about our country and about what matters."

She's also criticized the Democratic National Committee and the primary process, which she's called a "faux democracy."

Significantly more prominent former 2020 contenders, including Sen. Kamala Harris and former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, have recently dropped out of the race, making Williamson's presence in the primary more notable.

