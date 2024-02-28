Marianne Williamson says she is 'unsuspending' her longshot presidential campaign

Democratic presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson speaks during a campaign event at Teatotaller's Cafe in Concord, New Hampshire, on Jan. 17, 2024. Williamson announced Wednesday, Feb. 28, she has unsuspended her campaign.

WASHINGTON ― Marianne Williamson is back in the race.

The self-help author said Wednesday she is "unsuspending" her longshot campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, just three weeks after she announced she had suspended it.

"I had suspended it because I was losing the horse race," Williamson said in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter. "But something so much more important than the horse race is at stake here, and we must respond."

Williamson said "we have a fascist standing at the door," referring to former President Donald Trump, the Republican frontrunner, while questioning Biden's ability to beat him. "What is President Biden offering?" Williamson said.

Williamson's reentry comes after Tuesday night's Michigan Democratic Primary in which she finished with a dismal 3% of the vote. Biden won with 81%, facing his biggest threat from the 13% of Michigan Democrats who voted "uncommitted," with thousands casting a protest vote over his support for Israel's war in Gaza.

Williamson, however, did top Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., another longshot Biden challenger, who won just 2.7% of the vote in Michigan.

Williamson has struggled to gain traction throughout the Democratic nomination process, winning 4% of the vote in the New Hampshire primary and 2.1% in South Carolina. Williamson also lost a bid for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

