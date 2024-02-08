Marianne Williamson Suspends Her Democratic Presidential Campaign

Marianne Williamson suspended her presidential campaign on Wednesday.

Williamson, a self-help author who also ran in 2020, was always a long-shot candidate. She finished in second place during the recent South Carolina Democratic primary, securing about 2.1% of votes compared with President Joe Biden’s more than 96%. The lone remaining Democrat challenging the president is now Rep. Dean Phillips (Minn.).

“Today, even though it is time to suspend my campaign for the presidency, I do want to see the beauty, and I want all of you who so incredibly supported me on this journey … to see the beauty, too,” Williamson said in a video announcing her decision. “There is so much for us to take from this.”

She encouraged others to launch their own bids for office in her final campaign message.

“You go forward, and you take it from here, and I will be with you,” Williamson said. “That larger arc of American history, it goes on.

