Marianne Williamson unsuspends her presidential campaign after placing 3rd in Michigan

Marianne Williamson announced Wednesday that she was relaunching her presidential campaign just three weeks after calling it quits following poor performances in the New Hampshire and South Carolina primaries.

“As of today, I am unsuspending my campaign for the president of the United States,” Williamson said in a video posted to X. “I had suspended it because I was losing the horse race, but something so much more important than the horse race is at stake here, and we must respond.”

Williamson added that “we have a fascist standing at the door,” referring to former president Donald Trump’s presidential bid.

“We’re not going to defeat the fascist by — well, by what? What is President Biden offering?” Williamson said in the video.

Williamson, who won 4% of the Democratic primary vote in New Hampshire and 2% of the vote in South Carolina’s primary, has long been an advocate for Medicare for all and free tuition at public colleges. She announced the restart of her campaign after getting 3% of the vote in Michigan’s Democratic primary on Wednesday despite having already ended her White House bid, beating fellow presidential candidate Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., who received 2.7 % of the primary vote with 95% of the expected votes counted.

Biden, meanwhile, received 81% of the Democratic primary vote in Michigan, while 13% chose “uncommitted” on the ballot.

Prior to the New Hampshire primary, Williamson suggested she believed Trump would win the upcoming general election.

“I do not have good feelings about what will happen in 2024, because 2024 is not going to be like 2020; 2024 is going to be like 2016,” she said at a town hall event in Portsmouth.

In her video Wednesday, Williamson said that to “respond to Donald Trump’s dark vision of possibility,” she would make an “economic U-turn,” to “make this country great again, to return it to a time when we actually had a thriving middle class.”

“Some people would say, 'Oh, Miss Williamson, you’re delusional,'" she said. "I’ll tell you what’s delusional. What’s delusional is just crossing our fingers and just hoping that somehow Biden and Harris will be able to beat that juggernaut of dark, dark vision."

Williamson first announced her presidential bid in March 2023, long before President Joe Biden had publicly said he would run for reelection.

“We’ve done great things in this country," Williamson said Wednesday. "We’re hardwired to do great things, and we have to do them now.”

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com