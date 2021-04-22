When will Mariano’s margaritas make a comeback? (Maybe in time for Mother’s Day?)

Mariano’s makes a comeback





Hey, Bud! Is Mariano’s in Arlington ever going to reopen?

—Starved for a margarita

Mariano’s Hacienda, the Arlington spinoff of the Dallas restaurant that invented the frozen margarita, is expected to reopen in early May, maybe by Cinco de Mayo. Be watching 2614 Majesty Drive, off Texas 360 near Interstate 30 and Six Flags Over Texas.

The first frozen margarita machine was invented by Mariano Martinez of Mariano’s Hacienda in Dallas and Arlington.

Don’t forget Mom

Hey, Bud! Where do we go Mother’s Day?

—Calvin, Arlington

Some restaurants that never open Sundays, such as Lili’s Bistro, Ellerbe. Grace or the NM Cafe at Neiman’s, will operate May 9 just for Mom. Or, if everybody’s vaccinated, try one of the hotel brunches that we’ve all missed, like at 97 West Kitchen in the Hotel Drover, Baccchus Kitchen in the Hotel Vin in Grapevine or LAW in the Four Seasons Dallas at Las Colinas. (Book quickly for Capital Grille or Reata — they’re filling up.)

Drivers who park in downtown Fort Worth can feed their meters via mobile phone with the FW Park app.

Park and walk, or pay the valet

Hey, Bud! We went to lunch downtown and got charged $21 for parking. What the—?

—Sherry, Fort Worth

Sundance Square parking is still free nights and weekends and free for 2 hours weekdays, but only if you park the car yourself in a Sundance lot or garage. If you use valet parking, plan to pay $7 per half-hour up to $21. (Too many people were using the free valet but not spending much shopping or dining.) Meters are plentiful; use the Parkmobile.com app.