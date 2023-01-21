Mariano’s worker arrested after shooting at another staffer during quarrel in Glenview grocery

A tiff between staffers inside a grocery store just after closing escalated, leading to a shooting late Friday in north suburban Glenview.

Nobody was hurt and no customers were in the store when the two workers got into a quarrel, which escalated, leading one of them to fire a round at 10:20 p.m. at 25 Waukegan Rd., Glenview police said in an emailed statement.

The grocery closes at 10 p.m., according to their website.

The shooter fled home and was arrested by police who recovered a gun.

Police did not announce any charges.